 

Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and Microsoft

Kaiser Permanente is collaborating with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) to enhance its innovative, scalable hosted cloud environment that supports its 12.4 million members and more than 85,000 clinicians. Together, these three companies will accelerate Kaiser Permanente’s journey to improve their cloud capabilities.

The work under this agreement will help Kaiser Permanente continue to deliver relevant digital experiences for its members and clinicians.

“This collaboration will help Kaiser Permanente better serve our members by providing our care teams with increased access to cloud-based services, which will enable them to deliver personalized digital experiences and make more data-informed decisions,” said Diane Comer, senior vice president, interim chief information officer, Kaiser Permanente.

Digital health options are expanding, and the need to quickly adapt to different patient expectations and new health challenges will guide the collaboration. With stronger cloud computational power and data insights readily available to care teams, Kaiser Permanente members will receive even more timely and personalized care, with data privacy and security continuing to be a top priority.

“Kaiser Permanente’s bold move to the cloud at speed and scale builds on its decades-long history of innovation,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture. “By collaborating with Accenture and Microsoft to re-platform digital assets and further leverage insights and intelligence, Kaiser Permanente is empowering their clinicians and patients to customize care with more and better data.”

“Delivering personalized, accessible care through technology is crucial to meeting the needs of millions of Kaiser Permanente members across the nation,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business. “By collaborating with Kaiser Permanente and Accenture, we’re helping move the healthcare industry toward a cloud-driven future that will enable better care and advance innovation.”

Kaiser Permanente will benefit from the well-established relationship between Microsoft and Accenture, as the two companies have been working closely together for more than two decades to help organizations lead transformation in their industries.

About Kaiser Permanente
 For 75 years, Kaiser Permanente has been committed to shaping the future of health and health care — and helping our members, patients, and communities experience more healthy years. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Since July 21, 1945, Kaiser Permanente’s mission has been to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently care for 12.4 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. http://about.kaiserpermanente.org

About Microsoft
 Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

From the back office to the doctor’s office, Accenture’s Health practice combines unmatched experience, business and clinical insights with innovative technologies to help clients around the world embrace the power of change to deliver more effective, efficient and affordable healthcare. To learn more, visit www.accenture.com/health.

