Altria to Host Webcast as Part of the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will present its business presentation virtually as part of the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will feature a pre-recorded presentation by Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Executive Vice President and CFO.