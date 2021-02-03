 

Altria to Host Webcast as Part of the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will present its business presentation virtually as part of the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will feature a pre-recorded presentation by Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Executive Vice President and CFO.

The presentation will be available for viewing on www.altria.com/webcasts at the time noted above. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.

Source: Altria Group, Inc.

