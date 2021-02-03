Novo Receives Final Regulatory Approvals and Provides an Operational Update From Beatons Creek Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 03.02.2021, 16:57 | 105 | 0 | 0 03.02.2021, 16:57 | VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce all regulatory approvals have now been received and provide an operational update from its 100% controlled Beatons Creek gold project (“Beatons Creek”) and Nullagine processing facility (“Golden Eagle Mill”).

Highlights: Development at Beatons Creek and refurbishment at the Golden Eagle Mill continue to progress safely, on schedule and within budget. Recent key events and milestones include: All regulatory approvals have now been received from the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation, and Safety (“ DMIRS ”) and Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (“ DWER ”) to allow commissioning of Beatons Creek material and deposition of Beatons Creek tailings product into the Golden Eagle Mill’s tailings storage facility. The Project is now advancing towards commercial production, with plant commissioning activities currently underway (see figure 1 below);

”) and Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (“ ”) to allow commissioning of Beatons Creek material and deposition of Beatons Creek tailings product into the Golden Eagle Mill’s tailings storage facility. The Project is now advancing towards commercial production, with plant commissioning activities currently underway (see figure 1 below); Iron Mine Contracting Pty Ltd (“ IMCPL ”) continue to ramp up excavation activities at Beatons Creek, with all major equipment now mobilized to site and all crews fully manned. Mobilization of a larger Komatsu PC1250 excavator occurred earlier this week (see figure 2 below);

”) continue to ramp up excavation activities at Beatons Creek, with all major equipment now mobilized to site and all crews fully manned. Mobilization of a larger Komatsu PC1250 excavator occurred earlier this week (see figure 2 below); Rivet Mining Services Pty Ltd (“ Rivet ”) has been named as the Company’s preferred haulage contractor for transportation of material from Beatons creek to the ROM pad at the Golden Eagle Mill, and crusher feed contractor to maintain the ROM pad and feed the crusher. An interim arrangement has been operating throughout January which will phase out as Rivet mobilize their plant and equipment;

”) has been named as the Company’s preferred haulage contractor for transportation of material from Beatons creek to the ROM pad at the Golden Eagle Mill, and crusher feed contractor to maintain the ROM pad and feed the crusher. An interim arrangement has been operating throughout January which will phase out as Rivet mobilize their plant and equipment; GR Engineering Services (“ GRES ”), Duratec Limited (“ Duratec ”), and Northfields WA Pty Ltd (“ Northfields ”) plant refurbishment scopes of work are now effectively complete. All tanks have been fully refurbished, key new gravity circuit componentry has been installed and all concreting works are complete. The plant has now entered the commissioning phase. Refurbishment works have been completed ahead of time and well within budget.

”), Duratec Limited (“ ”), and Northfields WA Pty Ltd (“ ”) plant refurbishment scopes of work are now effectively complete. All tanks have been fully refurbished, key new gravity circuit componentry has been installed and all concreting works are complete. The plant has now entered the commissioning phase. Refurbishment works have been completed ahead of time and well within budget. Site personnel (including contractors) now total 128. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Novo Resources Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer