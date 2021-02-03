 

QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 16:58  |  103   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO and DUBLIN, Ireland and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV:QYOU) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus” or the “Lead Underwriter”) on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Gravitas Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”), to increase the size of its previously announced C$5,000,016 “bought deal” offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis 35,714,400 units of the Company (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of C$0.28 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$10,000,032 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.45 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company has also agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 5,357,160 Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period ending 30 days from and including the Closing Date. In the event the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately C$11,500,036.80.

The Units will be offered in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario by short form prospectus. The Units may also be sold to United States purchasers on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements in Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and Clarus, where the Units can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO and DUBLIN, Ireland and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV:QYOU) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Corsair announces favorable verdict in Ironburg Inventions Ltd. v. Valve Corp
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:41 Uhr
3.334
Diskussion zu QYOU Media
22.01.21
23
QYOU MEDIA INC schließt Bought Deal-Finanzierung in Höhe von 5,75 Mio. $ ab