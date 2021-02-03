According to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them must give notice of their transactions with RTX shares to RTX and to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. RTX hereby publishes a notification.

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

