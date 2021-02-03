First American Data & Analytics Division Launches AppIntelligence Score for Mortgage Fraud

AI Score, part of the division’s AppIntelligence Suite, delivers a highly accurate score that significantly reduces review volume and false positives and uses proprietary predictive modeling to paint a truer picture of where fraud and early payment default risk are likely to occur. For example, loans with the highest AI Score, usually about 10% of total application volume, account for 50% or more of total fraud risk. This targeting enables lenders to focus their reviews on the most at-risk loans, while streamlining loan approvals and reducing operational costs.

First American Data & Analytics , a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) and a leading global provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today the launch of its AppIntelligence Score (AI Score) fraud solution. AI Score is a powerful new fraud pattern-recognition score that enables high-volume lenders and investors to more precisely identify the risk of fraud and early payment default on both new mortgage applications or a portfolio.

AI Score utilizes First American Data & Analytics’ proprietary predictive fraud indices, employing both natural and artificial intelligence machine learning technologies. It simultaneously runs proprietary sub-models for risk, including synthetic identity, income, employment, early payment default (EPD), undisclosed debt and loan participant risk review.

In addition, AI Score has a retro-scoring capability, so lenders can run a portfolio to identify which loans would have been flagged by the model. AI Score produces a scale of scores from low to high risk that can be customized to the lender’s risk tolerance. AI Score incorporates First American’s proprietary and consortium fraud data that tracks and evaluates millions of past underwriter clearances to evaluate risk level. This data is then fed back into the model for continuous machine learning.

“The ability to analyze millions of alerts that underwriters have cleared, and then feed that information back into the model, is what makes the AI Score one of the most sophisticated models on the market,” said Robert Karraa, president of First American Data & Analytics. “By targeting the most at-risk loans, AI Score will help lenders streamline the number of review cycles and still uncover the highest risk areas of fraud.”

AI Score is the newest addition to the growing, innovative First American Data & Analytics AppIntelligence Suite. The suite is powered by First American data solutions, the industry’s largest and most complete property information and ownership data. The suite provides critical analytics for fraud, verification, valuation and compliance featuring key solutions, including FraudGuard, RegsData, Vendor Management Suite and the Digital Gateway API.

For more information about AppIntelligence Suite visit http://dna.firstam.com/appintelligence-suite or AI Score, go to https://dna.firstam.com/mortgage-risk-management.

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree, FraudGuard, RegsData, TaxSource and ACI. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

