SMART Modular Expands DuraMemory Offerings with Proprietary DIMM Retention Device for Harsh Operating Environments

SMART Modular Technologies , a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH), has expanded its DuraMemory product line with the introduction of SMART ARC ( A nti-vibration R etention C lamp), a locking retention device designed specifically to secure memory modules used in harsh operating environments that require the utmost stabilization in the field.

Utilizes a highly-efficient design that reinforces the attachment of the memory module to a variety of embedded computing motherboard types

Compatible with industry standard single board computers (SBCs), thus eliminating the need for custom system designs

Easy-to-use and cost-effective method that provides an exact-fit solution to meet the most ruggedized application requirements

Provides all the advantages of using memory modules instead of soldered-down DRAMs for rugged applications, enabling maximum memory density while allowing for memory removal and replacement if needed

Arthur Sainio, director of DRAM product marketing at SMART Modular Technologies, explains the reasons for introducing this unique product now. “With the continued exponential growth of data driving the need for more memory, using down-board DRAMs in systems exposed to high-vibration is not feasible anymore.”

Sainio added that SMART ARC will benefit designers as well as end customers. “SMART ARC provides a cost-effective and reliable way for design engineers to increase memory content in demanding applications by using modules with confidence, knowing that the modules will stay secured to the board and function reliably for their customers’ applications.”

SMART ARC is compatible with SMART’s line of DuraMemory DRAM products plus it is available for DIMMs and SODIMMs. SMART Modular supports specific customer application requirements depending on module type and socket type. Based on SMART Modular’s vibration and shock qualification study, modules using SMART ARC are able to pass the high bar 30G shock level requirement for certain defense and government applications.

SMART Modular’s new SMART ARC locking devices are available today and sold as kits with an extensive line of DDR4 memory modules including VLP RDIMMs up to 64GB and standard SODIMMs up to 32GB. SMART Modular offers industrial grade modules (-40°C to +85°C) which are able to add DRAM underfill for extremely harsh operating environments.

For more information on this accessory, contact SMART Modular’s Sales Team or info@smartm.com.

About SMART Modular Technologies

Serving the specialty memory industry for more than 30 years, SMART Modular is a global leader in memory modules, solid-state storage products and high-performance computing. Critical to electronic devices, SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, hybrid memory, Flash and storage technologies across various form factors that are available in standard, custom and ruggedized versions where high performance and high capacity are critical.

SMART Modular collaborates closely with its global OEM customers with a strong focus on extensive customer-specific designs, technical support and value-added testing services. Throughout the design process and across multiple platforms, SMART Modular creates solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements.

SMART Modular is a pioneer in secure, ruggedized solid-state drives (SSDs). Additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features are incorporated providing highly secure storage for military, aerospace and industrial markets.

*DuraMemory is a trademark of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. Patent pending on SMART ARC retention clamp design.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005295/en/