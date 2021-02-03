 

Insight Evolve 2021 Conference Explores Digital Acceleration in the New Business Climate

As companies begin to envision what post-pandemic life will be like, Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, gathered more than 2,500 teammates and technology partners during its Evolve 2021 conference, held virtually Jan. 25-28, to discuss evolving business challenges and new opportunities to address them.

This year’s Evolve theme of “{Re}” played off the prefix re-, acknowledging how organizations have {re}set business and IT strategies following a disruptive 2020.

The need for digitization is at an all-time high, with companies expected to nearly double their digital transformation investments in the next three years, according to a survey of executives by the World Economic Forum released last month. Further, McKinsey reports that the COVID-19 pandemic has hastened the rate of adoption of digital channels to interact with customers by three years, with a seven-year acceleration in the rate at which companies develop digital products and services.

“We know 2021 will be a year of continued change, yet with a renewed sense of excitement as organizations recommit to innovation and consider new ways to bring people back together,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. “Our clients are striving to emerge faster, leaner, smarter and more adaptable to changing market demands. Our Evolve conference reinforces how we are well-positioned with answers to their most pressing needs as they solve for supply chain simplicity, process automation, supporting and empowering highly distributed workforces, and devising strategies to optimize and secure how they use data at the edge and in the cloud.”

Insight’s fourth annual Evolve Awards honored notable clients that demonstrated the courage and foresight to embark on digital transformation initiatives even in the midst of a rapidly changing business landscape in 2020. The following companies were recognized as 2021 Evolve Award winners across Insight’s core solution areas of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce:

  • Digital Innovation – Willis Towers Watson: The global advisory, broking and solutions company develops solutions to help its clientele manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and harness the power of information to strengthen organizations. Through its Embark digital platform, Willis Towers Watson delivers an immersive employee experience (EX) for their clients’ employees. Insight partnered with Willis Towers Watson to accelerate the road map of their digital EX hub, building on their universal solution that integrates information and provides access to multiple employee applications for talent, benefits, career development, wellbeing, culture and rewards. Embark gives organizations a single, integrated platform with complete flexibility, delivering rich, personalised content from any device, while optimizing the user experience through rich data and analytics.
  • Cloud + Data Center Transformation: A leading innovator in materials science technology needed to modernize its overall IT infrastructure and build a multi-cloud delivery model aligned with its future business needs. To develop a comprehensive multi-cloud strategy, Insight first provided a thorough assessment of the client’s cloud and data center assets using Insight’s SnapStart tool, a proprietary discovery engine that maps data flows between servers and applications. With the cloud readiness phase now complete, Insight is working with the client on the build-out process of its multi-cloud transformation, including platform migration, application modernization, infrastructure upgrades and security. The multinational company is saving millions of dollars as Insight provides operational support to help manage the client’s IT environment.
  • Connected Workforce – Providence: One of the largest health care systems in the nation, which employs more than 120,000 caregivers and has 51 hospitals and 1,085 physician clinics across seven states, was in the process of modernizing its IT systems and operations when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States. In January 2020, Providence was the first health system in the U.S. to treat a COVID-positive patient. By March, many caregivers needed to begin working from home, as well as treat patients via telehealth. In the next phase of modernization, Providence partnered with Insight on the launch of ReadyTECH, a consumer-like self-service portal giving staff the ability to order new devices, with pre-loaded applications based on user personas and, with zero-touch deployment. The preconfigured devices were delivered direct to the caregiver’s homes and ready to go out of the box. A deployment process that traditionally took weeks now allows a caregiver to order a new laptop and be operational at home within 48 hours, providing a better user experience, less downtime and reducing Providence’s supply costs in the process. Insight and Providence are exploring partnership opportunities in other areas including the health system’s management of mobile devices.

“Digital adoption is taking great leaps forward as companies turn the page on a new year, and we’re proud to recognize our 2021 Evolve Award winners as organizations that are progressively rethinking how technology enhances what they do,” said Joyce Mullen, president, Insight North America. “Insight is in a unique position to help make sense of the new ground they’re standing on, and we appreciate the opportunity to join them on their transformation journey.”

