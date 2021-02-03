Crane Co. Announces Annual Investor Conference

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will hold its annual investor conference virtually on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM (Eastern). Speakers will include Max H. Mitchell and other key Crane Co. executives. Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of this event through the Company’s website www.craneco.com. A web replay will be available on our website shortly after completion of the event.

