 

Crane Co. Announces Annual Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 17:09  |  49   |   |   

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will hold its annual investor conference virtually on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM (Eastern). Speakers will include Max H. Mitchell and other key Crane Co. executives. Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of this event through the Company’s website www.craneco.com. A web replay will be available on our website shortly after completion of the event.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.



Disclaimer

