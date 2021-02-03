 

Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the KBW Virtual Winter Financial Services Symposium

03.02.2021, 17:00   

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today announced that James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ Virtual Winter Financial Services Symposium to be held February 10th and 11th, and will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Management’s discussion materials used at this conference will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, by February 10th.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.6 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.

Contact: T. Clay Stinnett
  Executive Vice President, Treasurer
  and Chief Financial Officer
  (502) 625-0890



Wertpapier


