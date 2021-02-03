 

NNIT A/S 2/2021 Acquisition of treasury shares and notification of managers' transaction

Company announcement 02/2021

February 3, 2021

Acquisition of treasury shares and reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NNIT’s shares

NNIT A/S (“NNIT”), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that on February 3, 2021 it has entered into agreements to acquire 77,228 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each to be held in treasury for the purpose of covering NNIT’s incentive programmes.

The treasury shares will be acquired from certain employees that participated in NNIT’s retention programme. The shares will be acquired at a price of DKK 106.95 each and the price has been calculated as the volume weighted average price on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S for NNIT shares in the period 29 January 2021 through and including 2 February 2021, i.e. three (3) trading days.

With the above purchases, NNIT will own a total of 221,309 treasury shares, corresponding to approximately 0.89% of the total share capital of NNIT.

In connection with delivery of vested shares under NNIT’s retention programme and long-term incentive programme, delivery of shares related to a sign on incentive and sale of shares in connection with the above transaction, NNIT has pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation received notification of the below transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NNIT.

1
Details of the reporting person and their closely associated persons
a)
Name
Per Kogut
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President and CEO
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
NNIT A/S
b)
LEI
549300KM8QVF7WR40664
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
Shares
DK0060580512
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares vested as part of incentive programmes
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price in DKK Volume(s)
N/A 43,292

d)
Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

Average price per share: N/A
Total number of shares: 43,292 shares
Total price: N/A

NNIT A/S 2/2021 Acquisition of treasury shares and notification of managers' transaction Company announcement 02/2021February 3, 2021 Acquisition of treasury shares and reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NNIT’s shares NNIT A/S (“NNIT”), a leading provider of IT services and …

