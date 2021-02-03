 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of Synaptics Incorporated

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 17:48  |  32   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces its investigation of Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased Synaptics stock, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Tom Kennedy, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at tkennedy@glancylaw.com, or at 212-682-5340. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased and held.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of Synaptics Incorporated Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces its investigation of Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws. If you purchased Synaptics stock, would like to learn …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Synaptics Expands Family of AI-enriched, High-Performance Multimedia SoCs for Mainstream Set-Top Boxes, Smart Video Devices
25.01.21
Synaptics’ AI SoC for Video, Vision and Voice Wins Best Embedded Processor Award
07.01.21
Synaptics to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on February 4, 2021
06.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of Synaptics Inc.