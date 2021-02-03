 

URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at January 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 18:00  |  45   |   |   

Paris, Amsterdam, February 3, 2021

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at January 31, 2021

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights
31/01/2021 138,472,385 138,472,385

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €692,361,925
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

 

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at January 31, 2021 Paris, Amsterdam, February 3, 2021 Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at January 31, 2021 (Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Corsair announces favorable verdict in Ironburg Inventions Ltd. v. Valve Corp
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Namaste Technologies Announces its Evolution to a Wellness Company with Expansion into ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Deutliche Verluste vor US-Zinsentscheid
27.01.21
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx wieder im Rückwärtsgang
21.01.21
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the SHiFT office building
13.01.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD auf 'Hold'
07.01.21
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group organization to bolster its agility in responding to the current challenges and to prepare for the future
05.01.21
URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at December 31, 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
139
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt UNIBAIL-RODAMCO auf 'Neutral'