 

Invibes Advertising Continued strong growth in Q4 2020.

Press release

Continued strong growth in Q4 2020

  • +26% growth in Q4 2020 (vs. Q4 2019)
  • 2020 full-year revenue up +19%
  • Launch of the first pan-European campaigns in December
  • Increased reach: a network of 800 publishers totalling 200 million unique visitors
  • 2021: confidence in the return to a stronger growth rate

London, 3 February 2021 – Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital in-feed advertising, today reported its revenue for Q4 2020 and the 2020 financial year.

Unaudited consolidated
 data, in €k 		2020 2019 Δ
Q1 1,738 1,224 +41%
Q2 1,928 2,386 -19%
Q3 2,838 2,058 +38%
Q4 5,054 4,008 +26%
TOTAL year 11,558 9,699 +19%

Q4 2020 revenue up +26%

In line with the previous quarter, Invibes Advertising posted further double-digit growth in Q4 2020 with revenue of €5.1m, up +26%.

2020 full-year revenue totalled €11.6m, an increase of +19%.

Nearly 100 new clients signed and more than 230 campaigns carried out in Q4 2020

In Q4, many major international brands chose Invibes Advertising to conduct their advertising campaigns.

Over this period, nearly 100 new advertisers signed an initial campaign with Invibes Advertising, attracted by its non-intrusive advertising formats that generate an increased commitment from the user to the brand and its image.

In total, more than 230 campaigns were launched by advertisers from all sectors who wanted to step up their communication during these exceptional times of crisis: car manufacturers (BMW, Citroën, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Mazda, Mercedes, Land Rover, Volkswagen), distributors (Amazon, Decathlon, E. Leclerc, Fnac Darty, La Redoute), Luxury (Chanel, Clarins, Frédérique Constant, Longchamp, Montblanc, Sisley, Swarovski), IT (Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Huawei, IBM, Nikon, Panasonic), etc.

Launch of the first pan-European campaigns

As announced, Invibes Advertising launched its pan-European offer with first multi-country campaigns on behalf of two new clients:

  • Moncler, the Italian specialist in high-end padded jackets and ski clothing, has rolled out a campaign in 4 countries: Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom;
  • Blizzard Entertainment, an American video game development and publishing company, has rolled out a campaign in 4 countries: Germany, Spain, France, the United Kingdom.

These launches confirm the desire of major international brands to rely on a player able to offer them European-led advertising campaigns. This momentum is expected to continue in 2021 with the planned launch of other pan-European campaigns over the year.

Wertpapier


