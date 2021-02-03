DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Investment/Alliance asknet Solutions AG: Digital Domain Capital Partners acquires approximately 19% stake in asknet Solutions AG from existing shareholder Digital Investment Platform 03-Feb-2021 / 18:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

February 3, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - Today, asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) was informed, that Digital Domain Capital Partners (DDCP), the Luxembourg subsidiary of Digital Domain Holdings Limited (DDHL), a Hong Kong listed company (547: HKG) and one of the global market leaders in visual effects, virtual reality and virtual human technology, has acquired a 19% stake in asknet Solutions AG.

DDCP entered into a purchase agreement with the existing asknet Solutions AG shareholder Digital Investment Platform (DIP), consenting on the acquisition of 248,431 ordinary shares of asknet Solutions AG.

The current stake in asknet Solutions AG held by the seller DIP will decrease from currently 24.87% to 5.87%, while the new shareholder will hold a stake of approximately 19.0% in asknet Solutions AG.

asknet Solutions AG is currently in negotiations with DDHL, the parent company of its new shareholder, on a potential strategic partnership. The key rationale of such partnership would be DDHL obtaining access to the European education market, developing and selling educational products and technologies in partnership with asknet Solutions AG through its distribution channels, providing asknet Solutions AG with additional earnings potential. Both parties are currently discussing the details of the strategic partnership and potential product offerings for this strategic partnership within 2021.

Contact

Magda Gajny

+49(0)721/96458-6116

investors@asknet.com

https://asknet-solutions.com/

