CANCOM SE: CANCOM SE achieves EBITDA of EUR 123.1 million for financial year 2020 after strong fourth quarter

Munich, Germany, 3 February 2021 - Following a strong fourth quarter in which demand was particularly strong for its high-margin services business, CANCOM expects EBITDA for the 2020 financial year to be around EUR123.1 million (previous year: EUR 119.3 million), according to preliminary financial figures available today. This significantly exceeds the updated forecast for the 2020 financial year of 27 October 2020, which had expected EBITDA of EUR 110 to 115 million.

Revenue in the fourth quarter was around EUR 467.8 million (previous year: EUR 422.8 million), representing a year-on-year increase in revenue of 10.6 percent. EBITDA is around EUR 45.4 million (previous year: EUR 32.0 million), the EBITDA margin is 9.7 percent, and the year-on-year increase in EBITDA is 41.9 percent.

CANCOM will announce further details on the preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year on 4 February 2021. CANCOM will publish the audited full figures for the 2020 financial year on 30 March 2021.

