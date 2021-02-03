Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of frontline workers have been hard at work, 24/7, to keep our schools, offices, stores, hospitals and more safe, while risking their own safety: cleaning and sanitation workers. As a brand that can keep killing bacteria for 24 hours 1 and recognizes the value of around-the-clock protection, P&G’s Microban 24 is excited to announce their “Most Valuable Protector” (MVP) program that will recognize these unsung heroes and bring them from the frontline to the center stage.

P&G’s Microban 24 and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Join Forces to Recognize Sanitation Workers as the “Most Valuable Protector” Ahead of NFL Super Bowl LV (Photo: Business Wire)

Microban 24 is partnering with Super Bowl LIV Champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to give these MVPs a one-of-a-kind NFL experience. The Kansas City Chiefs guard opted out of the 2020 NFL season to serve on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. As the first active NFL player to receive an MD, Duvernay-Tardif put his doctorate in medicine to use to care for patients.

“I love playing football and as an offensive lineman, I’m used to protecting the quarterback on the field. But right now I’m needed off the field, on the frontline,” said Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. “As I’ve been helping on the frontlines throughout the year, I have met hundreds of medical professionals that work tirelessly with so much dedication behind the scenes. In my mind, they are the real heroes. That’s why I’m proud to partner with Microban 24 to celebrate the Most Valuable Protectors!”

The program kicks off this week with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to honor a member of the sanitation staff who worked at Arrowhead Stadium this past season, where the Kansas City Chiefs hosted a very limited number of fans at select home games. Additional MVPs will be honored in other cities around the country following Super Bowl LV.

Microban 24 will also be used by sanitation workers at the stadium prior to Super Bowl LV to keep killing bacteria* for 24 hours on key high-touch areas at the stadium including player locker rooms, the officials’ locker room, the media dark room, and the sideline benches for both teams.

“Microban 24 is excited to kick off the MVP Program honoring the Most Valuable Protectors ahead of Super Bowl LV while also killing bacteria for 24 hours, touch after touch, on high-traffic surfaces in key areas around the stadium including player locker rooms and sideline benches,” said Martin Hettich, SVP North America Home Care, P&G. “In a year like no other, and as a brand that believes in proper sanitization, it was important to celebrate the workers who are often behind the scenes working 24/7 to clean and sanitize important facilities – everything from schools to football stadiums – to keep so many of us safe.”