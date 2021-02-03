Amazon Continues Investment in Tennessee with Alcoa Fulfillment Center

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced plans to open a fulfillment center in Alcoa, Tennessee. The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create nearly 800 new, full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics. The company currently has fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Murfreesboro, Memphis and Nashville.

“We are excited to continue creating a positive economic impact in the region with job opportunities and industry-leading benefits that start on the first day of the job,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s head of worldwide economic development. “Tennessee is a great state for business and we are excited to have the opportunity to partner, grow and better serve our customers throughout this region.”

“Over the past year, Amazon has announced projects in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions, accounting for nearly 3,000 new jobs. As we continue to navigate through the pandemic and reboot our economy, we know our recovery is supported by the success of our Tennessee businesses. We are grateful that Amazon continues to provide jobs to thousands of Tennesseans, and we congratulate the company on its newest fulfillment center in Alcoa,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

The Alcoa facility will be Amazon’s third fulfillment center in Tennessee to use innovative robotics technology and the company’s eighth fulfillment center in the Volunteer State. Amazon employees at the more than 634,812 square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.

“It is a testament to the strength of Tennessee’s business climate that companies are attracted to our state and choose to operate and expand here. Amazon is a global brand that has invested $1.5 billion and created more than 25,000 jobs across all three grand divisions of our state, and we appreciate their team for choosing to grow in East Tennessee,” said Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. “We would also like to thank Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright and his outstanding leadership team for their many contributions to help bring this project to fruition.”