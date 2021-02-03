 

Amazon Continues Investment in Tennessee with Alcoa Fulfillment Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 18:03  |  62   |   |   

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced plans to open a fulfillment center in Alcoa, Tennessee. The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create nearly 800 new, full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics. The company currently has fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Murfreesboro, Memphis and Nashville.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005744/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 3.132,74€
Hebel 14,74
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3.714,12€
Hebel 12,45
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We are excited to continue creating a positive economic impact in the region with job opportunities and industry-leading benefits that start on the first day of the job,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s head of worldwide economic development. “Tennessee is a great state for business and we are excited to have the opportunity to partner, grow and better serve our customers throughout this region.”

“Over the past year, Amazon has announced projects in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions, accounting for nearly 3,000 new jobs. As we continue to navigate through the pandemic and reboot our economy, we know our recovery is supported by the success of our Tennessee businesses. We are grateful that Amazon continues to provide jobs to thousands of Tennesseans, and we congratulate the company on its newest fulfillment center in Alcoa,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

The Alcoa facility will be Amazon’s third fulfillment center in Tennessee to use innovative robotics technology and the company’s eighth fulfillment center in the Volunteer State. Amazon employees at the more than 634,812 square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.

“It is a testament to the strength of Tennessee’s business climate that companies are attracted to our state and choose to operate and expand here. Amazon is a global brand that has invested $1.5 billion and created more than 25,000 jobs across all three grand divisions of our state, and we appreciate their team for choosing to grow in East Tennessee,” said Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. “We would also like to thank Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright and his outstanding leadership team for their many contributions to help bring this project to fruition.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?

Diskussion: Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon Continues Investment in Tennessee with Alcoa Fulfillment Center Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced plans to open a fulfillment center in Alcoa, Tennessee. The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create nearly 800 new, full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:28 Uhr
Einschätzung: AMAZON | Jeff Bezos macht den Abflug. Aktie verkaufen?
18:19 Uhr
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Überwiegend Verluste - Prager Börse hält sich im Plus
18:16 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Alphabet auf Rekordhoch - Amazon leiden unter Chefwechsel
17:01 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Zurückhaltung nach starken Zahlen von Tech-Giganten
16:03 Uhr
Aktien New York: Nasdaq-Börsen in Rekordnähe nach Zahlen von Tech-Giganten
15:55 Uhr
Alibaba, Weibo, Snap, Twitter, Pinduoduo, Alphabet, Amazon, CureVac - Opening Bell
15:54 Uhr
Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages - BYD, Amazon und Deutsche Telekom
15:38 Uhr
ROUNDUP 3: Bezos gibt Amazon-Vorstandsvorsitz ab - Cloud-Chef Jassy übernimmt
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 03.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
14:58 Uhr
Aktien New York Ausblick: In Rekordnähe nach Zahlen von Amazon und Alphabet

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18:33 Uhr
2.666
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
15:51 Uhr
248
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
27.01.21
4
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
13.01.21
6
10 Top-Aktien, die für 2021 enormen Vermögenszuwachs versprechen
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich