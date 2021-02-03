WISeKey and Turing Cryptography Sign Strategic Partnership to Jointly Commercialize Trust Services

As per the terms of this agreement, WISeKey and Turing Cryptography will join forces to roll out a full suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region secured by the OISTE/WISeKey Root of Trust.

Geneva – February 3, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Turing Crypto GmbH (“Turing Cryptography”), an AI powered security company based in Berlin, Germany, with a strong footprint in Asia, North America, and Europe. Turing Cryptography is a subsidiary of CrossCert, Inc. (“CrossCert” KOSDAQ: 041460), the only Global Certification Authority in South Korea.

The overarching objective of the partnership is to generate synergies by launching new and innovative cryptographic security solutions in the Asia Pacific region and other markets. During phase one of this partnership, both partners have agreed to roll out SSL/TSL products in the Asia Pacific region. In subsequent phases, partners aim to expand the cooperation by offering complementary solutions, including Turing Cryptography’s leading FIDO biometric authentication software (with over one billion transactions to-date) and WISeKey’s end-to-end AIoT platform. Future synergies are expected to include joint offerings in the area of AI powered security solutions, where both companies possess core competencies.

“We are excited to form this strategic partnership with WISeKey. Located in geographically neutral Switzerland, and with its innovative and independent OISTE WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey is the ideal partner to expand our product portfolio in the Asia Pacific region. With over 20 years of experience offering internet security services in the region, we are confident that the new trust services we will bring to the region through this partnership will provide best value to customers,” commented Ricky Wong, Executive Vice President at Turing Crypto GmbH and former VeriSign APAC sales director.

“The CrossCert Group and WISeKey share the same business and technology DNA which is the core aspect of our strategic partnership. We have already jointly identified potential customers in the region that can benefit from strategic partnership and our combined offerings for the IoT supported by secure microprocessors and AI algorithms. This partnership offers cutting-edge security solutions much needed in the region and should generate new revenue opportunities for both our companies,” said Carlos Moreno, VP of Corporate Alliances & Partnerships at WISeKey.