Velatura Public Benefit Corporation Partners with Georgia Health Information Network to Enhance Current Health Information Exchange

GaHIN facilitates the use and secure exchange of patient health information so providers have the information they need at the point of care, resulting in improved quality of care, better health outcomes and reductions in cost. Velatura’s advanced tools and service offerings will reduce onboarding burden and provide more value proposition to HIE members, encouraging more participation within Georgia and across the country.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN), the state-designated health information exchange (HIE) for Georgia, today announced its contract with Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura). The partnership will replace GaHIN’s current health information platform and expand services for Georgia providers.

“We were looking for new technology to support a wider range of robust services, while still meeting providers’ interoperability needs,” said Dr. Denise Hines, PMP, FHIMSS, Executive Director of GaHIN. “Our partnership with Velatura will strengthen and expand the services that GaHIN provides to its members, including Georgia ConnectedCare.”

Georgia’s request for proposals called to replace its current HIE platform and certain core services, which Velatura responded to with several tools to elevate GaHIN and its service offerings:

Velatura utilizes a multi-transport, multi-protocol Intelligent Query Broker (IQB). The three core services that form the foundation for IQB—Patient-Provider Attribution Service (Active Care Relationship Service or ACRS), Statewide Provider Directory, and Common Key Service (CKS)—were all developed natively in Amazon Web Services.

Velatura’s web-based clinical viewer, Medical Information Gateway (MIGateway), provides GaHIN with dual-factor authentication for identity and access management, among other features. MIGateway is an effective tool for coordination of care that is affordable, configurable, and scalable. Connected to the statewide HIE, MIGateway offers one solution to allow providers, health systems, and state agencies to seamlessly manage multiple reporting systems.

“Velatura is excited to further accelerate GaHIN’s growth and service offerings for its members,” said Tim Pletcher, CEO of Velatura. “GaHIN is already a national HIE leader, and we hope to bring our experiences together and create a leading-edge HIE that is cloud-based.”

GaHIN’s connected members include regional HIEs, hospital systems, care management organizations, state agencies and physician groups. GaHIN’s products, which are available at no cost to qualified healthcare professionals, include:

GeorgiaDirect – secure email messaging service that lets providers send and receive authenticated and encrypted patient health information over the internet to other authorized and trusted recipients; and

Georgia ConnectedCare – a robust technology with integrated patient search functionality that lets providers make queries from within their electronic health record (EHR) to quickly access patient health data from hospitals, physician practices, state health systems and more.

About Velatura Public Benefit Company

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas, and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the health IT value chain. Through it’s operating units of Velatura Services, Velatura HIE Corp and USQHIN, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation looks to service the landscape of needs across the country for sustainable interoperability.

About Georgia Health Information Network

Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN), Georgia’s state-designated health information exchange (HIE), is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a healthier Georgia by facilitating the use and secure exchange of electronic health information so providers have the information they need at the point of care. The result is improved quality of care, better health outcomes and reductions in cost. GaHIN’s two products, GeorgiaDirect and Georgia ConnectedCare, connect providers statewide and nationally and are free for credentialed, authorized Georgia users. www.gahin.org

