 

AirConsole brings games to Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams

- Play with your team in video calls to bond during the pandemic.

- Socially engaging games help break the distance, build team culture and lift team spirit.

- Instantly playable in Google Meet, Zoom.us, Microsoft Teams.

ZURICH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies and their employees are struggling to adjust to working from home. Daily social interactions such as coffee-breaks, lunch dates or a chat in the hallway were all eradicated by the pandemic. Work related video calls are now part of the daily routine, yet they are not a straightforward replacement for all usual social interactions.

 

AirConsole Meet - Play with your team in video calls

 

"AirConsole Meet brings social play to video calls. The games allow teams to bond together as if they were in the same room. A fun activity with the team is especially welcomed these days by all our employees," says Andrin von Rechenberg, CEO of AirConsole.

Using cloud technology, AirConsole Meet Games are instantly playable in any video conferencing service that offers screen sharing, such as Zoom.us, Google Meet or Microsoft Teams. The host of the meeting opens meet.airconsole.com on their computer and shares their screen in the call. Each participant of the meeting uses their smartphones to control the game that is running in the video conference, whilst still being able to see everyone's faces and share their emotions. No software installations are necessary, everything is web-based.

There are over a dozen games to play on AirConsole Meet including social quizzes that test how well you know your colleagues, drawing games that usually end up in laughter and team-building adventure games that require a lot of cooperation. You can also create your own corporate trivia game, which is a great method to engage your team in a playful way after an online presentation.

"Being close to teams, onboarding new staff and nurturing company culture are real challenges in these rough times. We are hoping to bond teams together across the globe with AirConsole Meet. It has worked remarkably well for us and quickly became an integral part of our team calls and company wide virtual gatherings." says Anthony Cliquot, COO of AirConsole.

During the early access phase, AirConsole Meet is completely free of charge and instantly accessible on meet.airconsole.com.

About AirConsole 

AirConsole is a fast growing Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by offering an instantly accessible cloud gaming console that uses smartphones as gamepads across the globe. More than 7,000 developers globally have co-created over 190+ games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 10 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole's team has raised 7.4 million USD.

 

AirConsole Logo

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432540/AirConsoleMeet.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134569/Air_Console_Logo.jpg



