 

Safeguarding NFL Fans and Staff at Super Bowl LV With P&G’s Safeguard Brand

With approximately 22,000 fans expected to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. this weekend, the National Football League (NFL) has joined forces with P&G’s Safeguard, one of the most recognizable hand soap and sanitizer brands, to help employees, staff and spectators prevent the spread of germs. As part of the health and safety efforts, P&G Professional provided 35,000 2oz bottles of Safeguard Hand Sanitizer to be included in personal protective equipment (PPE) bags for Super Bowl LV staff, helping to ensure they have quick and easy access to hand sanitizer when they need it. In addition, fans who attend the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s - the NFL’s interactive football theme park - will find nearly 1,000 Safeguard sanitization stations around the grounds, filled with the professional 1.2 liter size of the sanitizer product.

“It has been an unprecedented season, but the unwavering passion of NFL fans and our staff play a significant role in delivering a first class Super Bowl LV,” said Tracie Rodburg, NFL SVP – Sponsorship Management. “Safeguard Hand Sanitizer will be essential in helping to create a safe environment throughout our Super Bowl week activities, including gameday.”

Supplied by P&G Professional, the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, Safeguard Hand Sanitizer Gel offers an effective way for football fans to keep their hands clean and sanitized when handwashing with soap is not available. With a fresh clean scent, the recognizable sanitizer brand has an alcohol antiseptic 69.9% topical solution that decreases bacteria on skin and is dermatologically endorsed by the Skin Health Alliance. Everyday consumers can find Safeguard hand soap and sanitizer in the hand soap aisle at most major retailers.

“Practicing proper hand hygiene is one of the most important things you can do to help prevent the spread of germs for yourself and others. Using a hand sanitizer, like Safeguard, is an important step in the process, especially when soap and water are not easily available,” said Paul Edmondson, Vice President North America, P&G Professional. “We’re proud to join with the NFL to give their guests and employees access to hand sanitizer during the biggest weekend for the league. We don’t take lightly the responsibility they have entrusted Safeguard with and are honored to be a part of the big game.”

