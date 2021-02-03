 

TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the Company

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that an article profiling the Company was published earlier today by Forbes, marking the first national mainstream media coverage of TAAT in the United States. Forbes contributor Amanda Siebert, who primarily covers media stories in the “Vices” category, summarizes her interview with TAAT Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella, in which Mr. Coscarella shared his professional background and journey to his current role at the Company. Additionally, the article features Mr. Coscarella’s comments on recent events relating to the Company including its engagement with consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) sales agency CROSSMARK, as announced in the Company’s February 2, 2021 press release.

The February 3, 2021 Forbes article can be accessed by clicking here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/amandasiebert/2021/02/03/taat-the-company ...

Following a detailed preamble on TAAT and Mr. Coscarella, the article goes into detail about the value proposition of TAAT as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes due to its inherently non-addictive properties. As differentiation points of TAAT among other tobacco-free cigarettes on the market, Mr. Coscarella explains the importance of a tobacco-like taste as well as a competitive price point, which the Company has attained by offering TAAT to legal-aged smokers in Ohio for USD $3.99 per pack, compared to approximately USD $7.00 per pack for Marlboro. As a merchandising tactic, Mr. Coscarella also explains the strategy behind positioning TAAT as a tobacco category product to appeal to legal-aged smokers who could prefer a familiar product format. This practice is likened to producers of plant-based meat analogues whose products are placed in meat sections of supermarkets, to similarly appeal to consumers of meat whose interest may be captured by a product format they already enjoy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/364b6fe0-7dbd-43d9 ...

In a February 3, 2021 Forbes article, the Company and the TAAT product are profiled by reporter Amanda Siebert.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

