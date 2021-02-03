 

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces 2020 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

OAK RIDGE, N.C., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Earnings per share of $1.23 for 2020, down 39 cents, or 24%, from 2019; earnings per share of $0.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, down one cent, or 3%, from 2019;
  • Return on average common stockholders’ equity of 7.68% for 2020, compared to 11.25% for 2019; return on average common stockholders’ equity of 9.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 10.23% for the same period in 2019;
  • Loan loss provision for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $2.7 million, up from $185,000 for 2019; 2020 loan loss provision of $2.7 million predominantly related to the potential adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the primary reason for the decline in earnings per share and return on average common stockholders’ equity from 2019 to 2020;
  • Tangible book value per common share of $16.86, up 9.8%, or $1.50, from $15.36 as of December 31, 2019.
  • Through the end of the first round of the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) in August 2020, the Bank funded 606 PPP loans totaling $50.1 million, and has collected fees from the SBA of $2.1 million; these fees and associated origination costs will be recognized as interest income over the life of the PPP loans;
  • Period end loans of $450.6 million, up 15.8% from December 31, 2019. period end loans, net of PPP loans, of $403.4 million, up 3.7% from December 31, 2019;
  • Outstanding balance of loans granted deferrals of principal and/or interest payments in response to COVID-19 of $1.1 million (0.2% of total loans) as of December 31, 2020, down from a peak of $133.7 million (29.2% of loans);
  • Period end allowance for loan losses of $5.5 million, up 89.1%, from $2.9 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Nonperforming assets of $3.5 million, down 8.4% from $3.9 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Period end deposits of $455.7 million, up 14.5% from December 31, 2019, period end noninterest-bearing deposits of $94.2 million, up 46.4% from December 31, 2019.

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “In the midst of the unprecedented challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely pleased with our financial performance in 2020, and very proud of our Bank’s support of the local community through our participation in the PPP program and our loan deferral program, which was structured to assist borrowers that have been impacted by COVID-19. Loans in deferral peaked at 29% of total loans in the second quarter of 2020 and have declined significantly to just 0.2% of total loans at December 31, 2020, a very positive sign. Since the pandemic began, we have followed local, state, and national guidelines, and have adapted our sales and service processes to seamlessly service new and existing clients while keeping our team safe. While it is difficult to accurately predict the next few quarters and the impact of COVID-19 on our local and national economy, I am thankful to have our experienced team of bankers and a supportive board of directors as we address future challenges and opportunities.”

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock is payable on March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2021. “We are pleased to announce our quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

The Bank adopted the 9% community bank leverage ratio (“CBLR”) requirement as of June 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020 the Bank’s CBLR was 9.22%. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s stockholders’ equity was $44.5 million, up 10.4%, from $40.3 million at December 31, 2019.

With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for 2020 and 2019, net interest income was $17.6 million for 2020, up $1.3 million, or 8.0%, from $16.3 million during the year ending December 31, 2019. For 2020, the net interest margin was 3.50% compared to 3.69% for year ending December 31, 2019, a decrease of 19 basis points. The primary reason for the decrease in the net interest margin was an increase in interest expense associated with the Company’s $10 million subordinated debenture issue that closed in June 2020.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.7 million in 2020, compared with a loan loss provision of $185,000 in 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.21% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans not including PPP loans was 1.35% as of December 31, 2020. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in 2020 was largely the result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model due to the deteriorating economic outlook related to COVID-19. Nonperforming assets represented 0.64% of total assets as of December 31, 2020, compared to 0.82% at December 31, 2019.

Noninterest income totaled $3.2 million in 2020, unchanged from 2019. Noninterest expense totaled $14.0 million in 2019, down slightly from $14.1 million in 2019.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge delivers personal attention and convenience for every client. Substantially all of the Bank’s employees are stockholders in Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. through their participation in the Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan. We are proud of our many accolades and awards, including seven “Best Bank in the Triad” wins, “Triad’s Top Workplace” finalist, “Triad’s Healthiest Employer” winner and a 2016 Better Business Bureau “Torch Award” winner. We offer a complete range of banking services for individuals and businesses. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-looking Information
This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2019 (Audited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  2020   2019
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 9,104   $ 4,030
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   9,027     14,928
Total cash and cash equivalents   18,131     18,958
Federal Funds Sold   3,217     4,611
Securities available-for-sale   46,357     41,183
Securities held-to-maturity (fair values of $715 at year end 2020 and $898 at year end 2019)   564     730
FRB and FHLB Stock, at cost   1,806     1,042
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,458 at year end 2020 and $2,886 at year end 2019   445,127     386,056
Property and equipment, net   10,632     10,491
Accrued interest receivable   2,412     1,478
Bank owned life insurance   5,930     5,837
Right-of-use assets – operating leases   1,990     1,336
Other assets   4,464     3,984
Total assets $ 540,630   $ 475,706
           
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 94,225   $ 64,374
Interest-bearing   361,512     333,752
Total deposits   455,737     398,126
Short-term borrowings   8,000     15,000
Long-term borrowings   952     1,184
Junior subordinated notes related to trust preferred securities   8,248     8,248
Subordinated debentures   15,459     5,608
Lease liabilities – operating leases   1,990     1,336
Accrued interest payable   140     281
Other liabilities   5,603     5,608
Total liabilities   496,129     435,391
           
Stockholders’ equity          
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,639,345 and 2,621,315 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively   25,013     24,850
Retained earnings   15,797     13,146
Accumulated other comprehensive income   3,691     2,319
Total stockholders’ equity   44,501     40,315
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 540,630   $ 475,706
           

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

                               

  Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Interest and dividend income        
Loans and fees on loans $ 5,196 $ 5,029 $ 20,649 $ 20,077
Interest on deposits in banks   4   73   83   371
Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends   48   16   98   66
Investment securities   367   313   1,304   1,346
Total interest and dividend income   5,615   5,431   22,134   21,860
Interest expense        
Deposits   570   1,106   3,213   4,398
Short-term and long-term debt   365   277   1,319   1,162
Total interest expense   935   1,383   4,532   5,560
Net interest income   4,680   4,048   17,602   16,300
Provision for loan losses   500   -   2,746   185
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,180   4,048   14,856   16,115
         
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts   143   196   588   732
Gain on sale of securities   -   -   -   164
Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans   86   69   381   306
Insurance commissions   87   80   362   349
Gain on sale of SBA loans   -   195   464   278
Fee income from accounts receivable financing   -   -   -   13
Debit and credit card interchange income   252   248   1,048   963
Income earned on bank owned life insurance   23   25   93   98
Other service charges and fees   57   67   226   267
Total noninterest income   648   880   3,162   3,170
Noninterest expense        
Salaries   1,731   1,701   6,138   6,678
Employee benefits   286   296   1,117   1,159
Occupancy expense   285   234   998   880
Equipment expense   258   242   1,010   915
Data and item processing   514   508   2,147   1,976
Professional and advertising   118   176   579   658
Stationery and supplies   29   29   132   141
Net cost of foreclosed assets   -   40   4   52
Impairment loss on securities   5   12   58   28
Telecommunications expense   86   97   351   403
FDIC assessment   72   -   266   48
Accounts receivable financing expense   -   -   -   3
Other expense   234   338   1,245   1,134
Total noninterest expense   3,618   3,673   14,045   14,075
Income before income taxes   1,210   1,255   3,973   5,210
Income tax expense   200   225   714   960
Net income and net income available to common stockholders $ 1,010 $ 1,030 $ 3,259 $ 4,250
Basic net income per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 1.23 $ 1.62
Diluted income per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 1.23 $ 1.62
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding   2,639,345   2,625,685   2,640,504   2,621,007
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   2,639,345   2,634,729   2,640,504   2,630,244
         

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios (unaudited)

Selected Financial Data December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
Return on average common stockholders' equity1   9.17 %   8.50 %   11.66 %   1.68 %   10.23 %   11.08 %
Tangible book value per share $ 16.86   $ 16.36   $ 15.98   $ 15.22   $ 15.36   $ 14.99  
Return on average assets1   0.73 %   0.64 %   0.92 %   0.14 %   0.86 %   0.92 %
Net interest margin1   3.57 %   3.42 %   3.50 %   3.49 %   3.57 %   3.80 %
Net interest income to average assets1   3.32 %   3.27 %   3.34 %   3.32 %   3.37 %   3.51 %
Efficiency ratio   67.64 %   68.67 %   62.79 %   71.82 %   74.53 %   69.9 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.64 %   0.64 %   0.65 %   0.78 %   0.81 %   0.91 %
                                     

1Annualized

Contact: Tom Wayne, CEO and CFO
Phone: 336-644-9944




