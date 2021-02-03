 

First American Earns Top Marks on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index for Fourth Year in a Row

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 19:15  |  33   |   |   

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that the company earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. First American joins the ranks of over 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. This is the fourth consecutive year First American has earned top marks in the CEI.

“Our people demonstrate their continuing commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace every day through the way they treat each other, our customers and others in their communities,” said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “Our collaborative and positive culture reflects our people – they are as diverse and dynamic as the customers and communities we serve each day, powering our success as a leader in the title insurance and settlement services industry.”

The 2021 CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars – non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. First American’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. For more information on the 2021 CEI, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year, and was also named one of the Best Workplaces for Women and one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, each for the fifth year in a row.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for six consecutive years (2015-2020). In 2020, FCT was also recognized on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces for Inclusion, list of Best Workplaces for Women, and list of Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First American Earns Top Marks on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index for Fourth Year in a Row First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that the company earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
First American Data & Analytics Division Launches AppIntelligence Score for Mortgage Fraud
28.01.21
First American Launches REconomy Podcast
26.01.21
Housing Market Can Thrive in a Rising-Rate Era, According to First American Real House Price Index
22.01.21
Housing Market Potential Expected to Build on Momentum in 2021, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model
20.01.21
First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 46 Cents Per Share
19.01.21
First American Announces Entry Into Property and Casualty Insurance Book Transfer Agreements
14.01.21
First American Named One of the Best Workplaces in the San Francisco Bay Area by Great Place to Work and Fortune for Second Year in a Row
07.01.21
First American Financial Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
05.01.21
First American Title Announces Founding Donation Supporting ALTA Good Deeds Foundation