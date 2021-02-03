First American Earns Top Marks on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index for Fourth Year in a Row

“Our people demonstrate their continuing commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace every day through the way they treat each other, our customers and others in their communities,” said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “Our collaborative and positive culture reflects our people – they are as diverse and dynamic as the customers and communities we serve each day, powering our success as a leader in the title insurance and settlement services industry.”

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF ), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that the company earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. First American joins the ranks of over 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. This is the fourth consecutive year First American has earned top marks in the CEI.

The 2021 CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars – non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. First American’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. For more information on the 2021 CEI, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year, and was also named one of the Best Workplaces for Women and one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, each for the fifth year in a row.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for six consecutive years (2015-2020). In 2020, FCT was also recognized on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces for Inclusion, list of Best Workplaces for Women, and list of Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

