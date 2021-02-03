Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Commercial Court of Paris

The next judicial step of the financial restructuring of the Company is the hearing by which the U.S. courts will examine the seeking of recognition of the accelerated financial safeguard proceedings opened before the commercial court of Paris, as well as the judgment approving the plan of this accelerated financial safeguard. This hearing is scheduled on February 4, 2021.

The indicative calendar of the steps of the financial restructuring (as published by the Company in the prospectus approved under number 21-011 on January 12, 2021) will be updated at the time of availability of the prospectus relating to the share capital increase with preferential subscription right.

This availability will take place after approval of this prospectus by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

