 

Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Commercial Court of Paris

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (the “Company”) announces that, by judgment made today, the commercial court of Paris has approved its accelerated financial safeguard plan, examined during the court hearing on January 25, 2021.

The next judicial step of the financial restructuring of the Company is the hearing by which the U.S. courts will examine the seeking of recognition of the accelerated financial safeguard proceedings opened before the commercial court of Paris, as well as the judgment approving the plan of this accelerated financial safeguard. This hearing is scheduled on February 4, 2021.

The indicative calendar of the steps of the financial restructuring (as published by the Company in the prospectus approved under number 21-011 on January 12, 2021) will be updated at the time of availability of the prospectus relating to the share capital increase with preferential subscription right.

This availability will take place after approval of this prospectus by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Disclaimers

This announcement has been prepared by Europcar Mobility Group exclusively for information purposes. It does not constitute or include any advice or recommendation by Europcar Mobility Group (or any other person) regarding the securities of Europcar Mobility Group or EC Finance plc or as to the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Europcar Mobility Group (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of the business of Europcar Mobility Group, its securities, its affiliates or any of Europcar Mobility Group’s or their assets.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange or acquire securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referenced in this announcement may not be offered, sold, exchanged or delivered in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The securities mentioned in this announcement are not, and will not be, registered in the United States. This announcement is not directed at, or intended for distribution, publication, availability to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation, or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Titel
27.01.21
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Creation of a Nordic Regional "Cluster" to Leverage Business Opportunities and Develop Synergies Between Its Businesses in Denmark, Finland and Norway
25.01.21
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of the Group's efforts, particularly in terms of environmental responsibility
20.01.21
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate Its Strategic Plan "Connect", Thus Opening a New Chapter in the Group's History
19.01.21
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility Solutions
13.01.21
Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan in Connection With Europcar Mobility Group's Financial Restructuring Plan
12.01.21
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of the accelerated financial safeguard proceedings of Europcar Mobility Group
07.01.21
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors' Committee and the Bondholders' General Meeting

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
34
Europcar Mobility Group