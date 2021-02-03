 

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. Awarded Specific Performance and $192M in Incidental Damages

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 19:14  |  29   |   |   


Ruling will propel company into automotive EV and AI sectors

West Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (GDSI) (OTC: GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in Automotive and Aviation Technology Solutions, has received the decision from the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida regarding the case against Grupo Rontan Electro Metalurgica, S.A., Joao Alberto Bolzan and Jose Carlos Bolzan.

The decision awards Global Digital Solutions Specific Performance (Rights to Rontan Metalurgica) and incidental damages of $192,448,000. 

https://gdsi.co/GDSI%202021-02-03%20[00275-000]%20ORDER%20ON%20DAMAGES ...

William Delgado, CEO and Chairman of GDSI, said, “We are very pleased to announce that our ongoing legal complaint against Rontan Metalurgica and the Bolzan brothers has been decided. Our legal team of William Isaacson, Carlos Sires and James Grippando has done a fantastic job steering this through a very complex legal process. The GDSI team looks forward to expanding into the electric vehicle and automotive artificial intelligence sectors in the coming months. We also expect to announce additional acquisitions and partnerships in our Aviation Technology group. We look forward to providing detailed updates to the marketplace in the coming weeks as our near-term strategy is put into place with our attorneys, business partners and potential banking relationships.”

Automotive Technology

The Company intends to leverage our experience gained from engineering and assembly of mobile command centers through its NACSV subsidiary into the vastly expanding Electric Vehicle (EV) and Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector. Although we do not intend to become a full-service manufacturer, we believe that we have the ability to provide support to the industry through parts, service, logistics, and software development. We also expect to rely on our AI partner, Consolidated Ocean Technology, Inc (COT) for work in this area.

Aviation Technology 

The Company has continued its development of the PALS system in 2020. We have conducted preliminary flight testing and expect to announce additional flight testing after the first of the year. We also have been working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and selected OEMS to incorporate the system into their respective flight protocols. Development has been somewhat slowed due to the Covid-19 situation. We expect activity to pick up in 2021. The Company is also looking at other uses for the PALS technology, specifically as it relates to noise abatement and flow control. We are also continuing to look for additional aviation technologies that we may acquire in the future to augment our offerings. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. Awarded Specific Performance and $192M in Incidental Damages Ruling will propel company into automotive EV and AI sectors West Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  via NewMediaWire - Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (GDSI) (OTC: GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Corsair announces favorable verdict in Ironburg Inventions Ltd. v. Valve Corp
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus