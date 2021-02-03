Veteran Healthcare Banker Joins CapStar as Healthcare and Commercial Relationship Manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces the hiring of Evan Barker as Senior Vice President - Healthcare and Commercial Relationship Manager. With more than 25 years of banking and financing experience, Evan brings demonstrated proficiency in providing financial solutions to a variety of high-growth healthcare segments, including specialty physician groups, Management and Dental Service Organizations (MSOs and DSOs), ophthalmology, dermatology and veterinary groups, urgent care facilities, surgery centers, and Assisted Living Facilities (ALFs).



“As one of Nashville’s most important industries, healthcare has always been an important strategic focus for CapStar and makes up a considerable portion of our portfolio,” said Ken Webb, CapStar’s Middle Tennessee Market President. “We’re excited to invest in bankers like Evan who fully understand the sector and will be highly skilled partners for our healthcare clients. His leadership and proven track record of managing and developing effective healthcare teams is vital to CapStar.”