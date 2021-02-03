 

Veteran Healthcare Banker Joins CapStar as Healthcare and Commercial Relationship Manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces the hiring of Evan Barker as Senior Vice President - Healthcare and Commercial Relationship Manager. With more than 25 years of banking and financing experience, Evan brings demonstrated proficiency in providing financial solutions to a variety of high-growth healthcare segments, including specialty physician groups, Management and Dental Service Organizations (MSOs and DSOs), ophthalmology, dermatology and veterinary groups, urgent care facilities, surgery centers, and Assisted Living Facilities (ALFs).

“As one of Nashville’s most important industries, healthcare has always been an important strategic focus for CapStar and makes up a considerable portion of our portfolio,” said Ken Webb, CapStar’s Middle Tennessee Market President. “We’re excited to invest in bankers like Evan who fully understand the sector and will be highly skilled partners for our healthcare clients. His leadership and proven track record of managing and developing effective healthcare teams is vital to CapStar.”

Evan Barker, Healthcare and Commercial Relationship Manager (evan.barker@capstarbank.com)

With extensive experience in providing strategic growth solutions to emerging and established healthcare and commercial organizations, Evan joins CapStar having most recently served as Senior Vice President for HomeStreet Bank in Seattle, WA. Previously, he pioneered Healthcare banking groups and led medical lending divisions at several west coast financial institutions.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $2.98 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers in 12 Tennessee counties. The bank was recognized by Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, as a national Customer Service Leader for small business banking.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579
nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90eabc6e-2071-4810 ...




