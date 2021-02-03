Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of GW Pharmaceuticals to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares for each GW American Depositary Share (ADS).

On behalf of GW Pharmaceuticals shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.