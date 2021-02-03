 

Idaho First Bank Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 19:17  |  36   |   |   

MCCALL, Idaho, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Earnings for the fourth quarter were $1.2 million, bringing the earnings for 2020 to $3.0 million. Greg Lovell, CEO of Idaho First Bank, stated “The Q4 results continue to reflect growth from supporting customers and communities as a vital source for business lending. This includes bringing the most talented team members on board, which enhances our ability to accelerate our growing lending activities to meet business client’s financial needs.” He further stated that “The depth of relationships built between customers, and our teams has led to significant lending and deposit expansion.”

Chairman Mark Miller said, “The Board is proud of the team’s hard work and commitment to customers throughout 2020. We are experiencing accelerated growth within our bank as our highly desirable markets continue to expand.”

While tremendous growth from our PPP efforts has occurred, the Bank provided key support to business owners as the Bank saw non-PPP loan balances grow $96.7 million year over year. Total PPP loans outstanding were $548.2 million at December 31, 2020, with the focus having shifted to the forgiveness application and calculation processes as mandated by the CARES Act. We continue to be an active participant in the current PPP process.

At December 31, 2020, the Bank’s total assets were $884.4 million, an increase of $664.4 million, over December 31, 2019. Deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $348.2 million, an increase of $162.0 million over December 31, 2019.

The Bank also opened a full service branch in Nampa to support the expanding service needs of Canyon County. This newest branch is strategically located for ease of access to both rural Nampa areas and the expanding city of Caldwell. Additionally, to further capitalize on loan growth and our PPP success, the Bank opened a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. This will allow the Bank to further serve lending needs within the Central Oregon corridor. “We expanded our presence in these important markets as we continue to increase the reach of Idaho First. We are confident these communities will benefit from our personalized level of customer service and strong lending expertise,” stated Todd Cooper, President and COO of Idaho First Bank.

Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2020, was $33.8 million, an increase of $6.0 million from December 31, 2019. Book value per share improved from $6.15 at December 31, 2019, to $6.81 at December 31, 2020.

About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First, Community First, Idaho First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise and a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

Idaho First Bank  
Financial Highlights (unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)  
                       
For the year ended December 31:   2020       2019     Change  
  Net interest income $ 16,670     $ 7,874     $ 8,796     112 %  
  Provision for loan losses   1,070       290       780     269 %  
  Mortgage banking income   917       764       153     20 %  
  Other noninterest income   610       587       23     4 %  
  Noninterest expenses   12,961       7,550       5,411     72 %  
  Net income before taxes   4,166       1,385       2,781     201 %  
  Tax provision     1,117       382       735     192 %  
  Net income   $ 3,049     $ 1,003     $ 2,046     204 %  
                       
At December 31:   2020       2019     Change  
  Loans     $ 819,117     $ 174,246     $ 644,871     370 %  
  Allowance for loan losses   3,169       2,096       1,073     51 %  
  Assets       884,437       220,077       664,360     302 %  
  Deposits       348,181       186,189       161,992     87 %  
  Stockholders' equity   33,848       27,828       6,020     22 %  
                       
  Nonaccrual loans   -       153       (153 )   -100 %  
  Accruing loans more than 90 days past due   -       -       -        
  Other real estate owned   -       -       -        
                       
  Total nonperforming assets   -       153       (153 )   -100 %  
                       
  Book value per share   6.81       6.15       0.66     11 %  
  Shares outstanding   4,967,294       4,526,109       441,185     10 %  
                       
  Allowance to loans   0.39 %     1.20 %          
  Allowance to nonperforming loans   -       1370 %          
  Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.00 %     0.09 %          
                       
Averages for the year ended Dec 31:   2020       2019     Change  
  Loans     $ 619,491     $ 160,002     $ 459,489     287 %  
  Earning assets     685,359       202,676       482,683     238 %  
  Assets       699,085       212,383       486,701     229 %  
  Deposits       268,234       186,071       82,163     44 %  
  Stockholders' equity   29,983       20,129       9,854     49 %  
                       
  Loans to deposits   231 %     86 %          
  Net interest margin   2.43 %     3.89 %          
                       

 

Idaho First Bank  
Quarterly Financial Highlights (unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
                           
Income Statement Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020   Q1 2020   Q4 2019  
  Net interest income $ 5,556     $ 5,106     $ 4,054     $ 1,954     $ 1,962    
  Provision for loan losses   -       500       500       70       105    
  Mortgage banking income   541       253       45       78       107    
  Other noninterest income   172       169       134       135       150    
  Noninterest expenses   4,646       3,695       2,540       2,080       1,784    
  Net income before taxes   1,622       1,332       1,193       18       330    
  Tax provision     432       357       319       9       88    
  Net income   $ 1,190     $ 975     $ 874     $ 9     $ 242    
                           
Period End Information Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020   Q1 2020   Q4 2019  
  Loans     $ 819,117     $ 856,333     $ 809,009     $ 180,579     $ 174,246    
  Allowance for loan losses   3,169       3,168       2,668       2,167       2,096    
  Nonperforming loans   -       -       413       570       153    
  Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -    
  Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)   (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )  
                           
  Allowance to loans   0.39 %     0.37 %     0.33 %     1.20 %     1.20 %  
  Allowance to nonperforming loans   -       -       645 %     380 %     1370 %  
  Nonperforming loans to loans   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.05 %     0.32 %     0.09 %  
                           
Average Balance Information Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020   Q1 2020   Q4 2019  
  Loans     $ 843,342     $ 833,805     $ 620,647     $ 175,354     $ 161,850    
  Earning assets     892,737       892,726       730,194       221,222       207,979    
  Assets       908,173       907,075       743,522       232,986       218,964    
  Deposits       311,071       279,100       285,689       196,486       188,089    
  Stockholders' equity   32,757       31,055       28,126       27,953       23,213    
                           
  Loans to deposits   271 %     299 %     217 %     89 %     86 %  
  Net interest margin   2.48 %     2.28 %     2.23 %     3.55 %     3.74 %  
                           

CONTACT
Greg Lovell
CEO - Idaho First Bank
208.630.2001 - glovell@idahofirstbank.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Idaho First Bank Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Results MCCALL, Idaho, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Earnings for the fourth quarter were $1.2 million, bringing the earnings for 2020 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Corsair announces favorable verdict in Ironburg Inventions Ltd. v. Valve Corp
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus