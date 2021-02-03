Idaho First Bank Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Results

Chairman Mark Miller said, “The Board is proud of the team’s hard work and commitment to customers throughout 2020. We are experiencing accelerated growth within our bank as our highly desirable markets continue to expand.”

MCCALL, Idaho, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Earnings for the fourth quarter were $1.2 million, bringing the earnings for 2020 to $3.0 million. Greg Lovell, CEO of Idaho First Bank, stated “The Q4 results continue to reflect growth from supporting customers and communities as a vital source for business lending. This includes bringing the most talented team members on board, which enhances our ability to accelerate our growing lending activities to meet business client’s financial needs.” He further stated that “The depth of relationships built between customers, and our teams has led to significant lending and deposit expansion.”

While tremendous growth from our PPP efforts has occurred, the Bank provided key support to business owners as the Bank saw non-PPP loan balances grow $96.7 million year over year. Total PPP loans outstanding were $548.2 million at December 31, 2020, with the focus having shifted to the forgiveness application and calculation processes as mandated by the CARES Act. We continue to be an active participant in the current PPP process.

At December 31, 2020, the Bank’s total assets were $884.4 million, an increase of $664.4 million, over December 31, 2019. Deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $348.2 million, an increase of $162.0 million over December 31, 2019.

The Bank also opened a full service branch in Nampa to support the expanding service needs of Canyon County. This newest branch is strategically located for ease of access to both rural Nampa areas and the expanding city of Caldwell. Additionally, to further capitalize on loan growth and our PPP success, the Bank opened a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. This will allow the Bank to further serve lending needs within the Central Oregon corridor. “We expanded our presence in these important markets as we continue to increase the reach of Idaho First. We are confident these communities will benefit from our personalized level of customer service and strong lending expertise,” stated Todd Cooper, President and COO of Idaho First Bank.

Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2020, was $33.8 million, an increase of $6.0 million from December 31, 2019. Book value per share improved from $6.15 at December 31, 2019, to $6.81 at December 31, 2020.

Idaho First Bank Financial Highlights (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share) For the year ended December 31: 2020 2019 Change Net interest income $ 16,670 $ 7,874 $ 8,796 112 % Provision for loan losses 1,070 290 780 269 % Mortgage banking income 917 764 153 20 % Other noninterest income 610 587 23 4 % Noninterest expenses 12,961 7,550 5,411 72 % Net income before taxes 4,166 1,385 2,781 201 % Tax provision 1,117 382 735 192 % Net income $ 3,049 $ 1,003 $ 2,046 204 % At December 31: 2020 2019 Change Loans $ 819,117 $ 174,246 $ 644,871 370 % Allowance for loan losses 3,169 2,096 1,073 51 % Assets 884,437 220,077 664,360 302 % Deposits 348,181 186,189 161,992 87 % Stockholders' equity 33,848 27,828 6,020 22 % Nonaccrual loans - 153 (153 ) -100 % Accruing loans more than 90 days past due - - - Other real estate owned - - - Total nonperforming assets - 153 (153 ) -100 % Book value per share 6.81 6.15 0.66 11 % Shares outstanding 4,967,294 4,526,109 441,185 10 % Allowance to loans 0.39 % 1.20 % Allowance to nonperforming loans - 1370 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.00 % 0.09 % Averages for the year ended Dec 31: 2020 2019 Change Loans $ 619,491 $ 160,002 $ 459,489 287 % Earning assets 685,359 202,676 482,683 238 % Assets 699,085 212,383 486,701 229 % Deposits 268,234 186,071 82,163 44 % Stockholders' equity 29,983 20,129 9,854 49 % Loans to deposits 231 % 86 % Net interest margin 2.43 % 3.89 %

Idaho First Bank Quarterly Financial Highlights (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Income Statement Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Net interest income $ 5,556 $ 5,106 $ 4,054 $ 1,954 $ 1,962 Provision for loan losses - 500 500 70 105 Mortgage banking income 541 253 45 78 107 Other noninterest income 172 169 134 135 150 Noninterest expenses 4,646 3,695 2,540 2,080 1,784 Net income before taxes 1,622 1,332 1,193 18 330 Tax provision 432 357 319 9 88 Net income $ 1,190 $ 975 $ 874 $ 9 $ 242 Period End Information Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Loans $ 819,117 $ 856,333 $ 809,009 $ 180,579 $ 174,246 Allowance for loan losses 3,169 3,168 2,668 2,167 2,096 Nonperforming loans - - 413 570 153 Other real estate owned - - - - - Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Allowance to loans 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.33 % 1.20 % 1.20 % Allowance to nonperforming loans - - 645 % 380 % 1370 % Nonperforming loans to loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.32 % 0.09 % Average Balance Information Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Loans $ 843,342 $ 833,805 $ 620,647 $ 175,354 $ 161,850 Earning assets 892,737 892,726 730,194 221,222 207,979 Assets 908,173 907,075 743,522 232,986 218,964 Deposits 311,071 279,100 285,689 196,486 188,089 Stockholders' equity 32,757 31,055 28,126 27,953 23,213 Loans to deposits 271 % 299 % 217 % 89 % 86 % Net interest margin 2.48 % 2.28 % 2.23 % 3.55 % 3.74 %

