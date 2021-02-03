 

Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Agreement with Bical Auto Mall

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 19:19  |  32   |   |   

WARWICK, NY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions(OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), has announced that its fully owned subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems (OES) has announced an agreement with Bical Auto Mall, the largest dealership in the NY metropolitan area to purchase and resell EV chargers.

The initial order is for 4 EV chargers for two locations (@ $80K) for Bical and we have executed a vendor agreement between the two companies so they can resell to the LMA, of which Mr. Bical is president, which is comprised of 300 additional dealerships in New York.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with Bical Auto Mall, an amazing family run company for over thirty years and two generations.” Stated Brian Conway CEO of Ozop Energy Systems Bical Auto Mall is the largest dealership in the metropolitan area that comprises of all four general motors brands that are Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac. Also, Mr. Bical has a second store located in Valley Stream New York called “Bical Chevrolet” that comprises solely of Chevrolet.”

Mr. Bical was born and raised in Guyana and came to America to live the American Dream. He worked as a mechanic for a dealership called “Kristal Auto Mall” and after some time an opportunity aroused for Mr. Bical to become a partner in the dealership. After excelling as a partner, Mr. Bical was able to become the sole owner of Kristal Auto Mall and expand his stores. In 2018 Mr. Bical built “Bical Auto Mall” that stretches over 2.2. acres of land and glistens by the water. Also, Mr. Bical has fostered a secure relationship with General Motors as he is the current president of marketing for Cadillac representing the east coast and is Vice-President of marketing for Chevrolet representing the east coast.

Mr. Bical and his family are very excited to work with of Ozop Systems/ PCTI products and embark on a new adventure. Mr. Bical stated, “it’s a new project that we cannot wait to start.” Bical Auto Mall | Chevy Dealer Brooklyn | NY Chevrolet Sales

For more information on PCTI please follow on the link, www.pcti.com.

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

https://twitter.com/OzopEnergy

https://www.facebook.com/OzopEnergy/

The Waypoint Refinery (discord.com)

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (www.pcti.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

###

Investor Relations Contact

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC
845-397-2956
www.thewaypointrefinery.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Agreement with Bical Auto Mall WARWICK, NY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ozop Energy Solutions. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), has announced that its fully owned subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems (OES) has announced an agreement with Bical Auto Mall, the largest dealership …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Corsair announces favorable verdict in Ironburg Inventions Ltd. v. Valve Corp
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Ozop Energy/PCTI Partners with Zeem to Develop Evolutionary EV Charging Solutions
14.01.21
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Business Development
12.01.21
Ozop Energy Solutions Executes Master Supply Agreement with WESCO
07.01.21
Ozop Energy Solutions Announces New Subsidiary
05.01.21
Ozop Energy Solutions Finalizes Name Change