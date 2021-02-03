 

FOX News Media Names Ben Domenech to Contributor Role

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
FOX News Media has signed The Federalist Publisher & Co-Founder Ben Domenech as a contributor, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. In this role, Mr. Domenech will provide political commentary across all FOX News Media platforms and host a weekly podcast for FOX News Audio.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “As a frequent guest, Ben’s insightful opinions have added depth to our coverage and engendered trust from our viewers. We are proud to welcome him to the FOX News Media family and are confident he will make an excellent addition to our unparalleled team of contributors.”

In commenting on the announcement, Mr. Domenech said, “I am honored to join FOX News Media’s accomplished roster of contributors. As we embark on this transformative year, I look forward to sharing my perspective with FOX’s informed and engaged viewers across all of their platforms.”

Currently, Mr. Domenech serves as publisher of The Federalist, a conservative online magazine he co-founded in 2013 that covers politics, policy, culture and religion. He is also host of The Federalist Radio Hour podcast and author of the daily political insider newsletter The Transom. Previously, Mr. Domenech was a fellow at The Manhattan Institute and senior fellow at The Heartland Institute. He served as editor-in-chief of The City, an academic journal focused on faith and culture published by Houston Baptist University. He also appeared across multiple networks during the 2012 and 2016 election cycles, most prominently on CBS News’ Face the Nation.

During the George W. Bush administration, Mr. Domenech worked as a speechwriter for the former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tommy Thompson and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas. Mr. Domenech also served as an editor for Eagle Publishing, where he worked on a number of New York Times bestsellers. He was also a founding board member of the conservative website RedState and co-hosted the award-winning daily podcast Coffee & Markets, where he delved into business, policy and politics.

Mr. Domenech lives in Virginia with his wife Meghan McCain, co-host of ABC’s The View, and their daughter Liberty.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the newly announced AVOD service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

