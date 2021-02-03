Turning Point Brands Announces Pricing of $250,000,000 of 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2026

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, today announced that is has priced its previously announced private offering (the “Offering”) of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes are to be sold at an issue price of 100.000% of the principal amount, will bear interest at a rate of 5.625% and will mature on February 15, 2026. The Notes will be TPB’s senior secured obligations and will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of TPB’s wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries (except for certain specified subsidiaries).

The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $245 million in net proceeds to the Company after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. TPB intends to use the proceeds from the Offering (i) to repay all obligations under and terminate its existing term loan and revolving credit facility, (i) to pay related fees, costs, and expenses and (iii) for general corporate purposes. The closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions.

TPB also previously announced that in connection with the Offering it intends to enter into a new $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility”). The Offering is not conditioned on the entry into the Revolving Credit Facility.

The Notes and the related guarantees are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Accordingly, the Notes and the related guarantees may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state or other jurisdiction’s securities laws.