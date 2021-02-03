 

AGF Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 20:11  |  44   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $39.1 billion as at January 31, 2021.  


AUM

($ billions)
January 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
% Change
Month-Over-Month
January 31,
2020
% Change
Year-Over-Year
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds) $20.8 $20.8   $19.3  
Institutional and Sub-advisory +
High-net-worth + Exchange-traded funds 		$15.5 $15.9   $17.0  
Subtotal
(before Private Alternative AUM) 		$36.3 $36.7   $36.3  
Private Alternative AUM $2.8 $2.8   $2.7  
Total AUM $39.1 $39.5 (1.0%) $39.0 0.3%
           
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM $21.2 $20.6   $19.5  
           


       

Mutual Fund AUM by Category
(including retail pooled funds)

($ billions)
January 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
January 31,
2020
Domestic Equity Funds $3.7 $3.7 $3.7
U.S. and International Equity Funds 10.1 10.0 8.5
Domestic Balanced Funds 0.4 0.4 0.5
U.S. and International Balanced Funds 1.4 1.5 1.4
Domestic Fixed Income Funds 1.6 1.6 1.5
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds 3.4 3.4 3.6
Domestic Money Market 0.2 0.2 0.1
Total Mutual Fund AUM $20.8 $20.8 $19.3

















ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $39 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Adrian Basaraba
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4203, InvestorRelations@agf.com        




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGF Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AGF Management Limited reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $39.1 billion as at January 31, 2021.   AUM ($ billions)January 31,2021December 31,2020% ChangeMonth-Over-MonthJanuary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Corsair announces favorable verdict in Ironburg Inventions Ltd. v. Valve Corp
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
AGF Announces Risk Rating Changes for Two AGF ETFs
27.01.21
AGF Management Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
07.01.21
AGF Management Limited to Release Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on January 27, 2021
06.01.21
AGF Reports December 2020 Assets Under Management