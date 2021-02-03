 

Summit Bank Announces Gina Kaveny as Vice President, Market Development Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 20:36  |  22   |   |   

Craig Wanichek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO), today announced that Gina Kaveny has joined the local Portland banking team as Vice President and Market Development Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005863/en/

Gina Kaveny (Photo: Business Wire)

Gina Kaveny (Photo: Business Wire)

“Gina brings an innovative range of experience and expertise to Summit,” said Wanichek. “Through her industry and award-winning sales and business development skills to her vast knowledge of marketing, public relations, supply chain finance, asset-based lending, and corporate communication skills, she has a clear understanding of the diverse range of businesses throughout the Pacific Northwest. She is a strategic thinker and creator who has a proven ability to enhance our client experience on all touchpoints. Her understanding of the Greater Portland and SW Washington business community will help strengthen Summit Bank. We are excited to have her on the team.”

Gina has over 20 years of experience helping companies build their brand and market share in the Northwest. Companies have included a large regional accounting firm, an alternative commercial finance lender and a global Fortune 50 logistics and supply chain leader.

A native Oregonian, Gina and her husband own a small business employing over 50 employees, so she has a personal interest in seeing local businesses succeed.

She serves as a Board Member and Programs Committee Chair for the Association of Corporate Growth (ACG) in Portland. She is also a Development and Stewardship Committee member and active volunteer for Project Lemonade.

“I am happy to join Summit Bank,” said Kaveny. “I am excited to help business leaders simplify their banking and arrive at answers that are flexible, creative and help them grow and succeed. I also look forward to helping strengthen Summit Bank’s relationships in the Greater Portland and SW Washington area.”

Summit Bank has offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon, and Portland and specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners.

Summit was recognized in 2020 as the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon. Summit is quoted on NASDAQ Over the Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summit Bank Announces Gina Kaveny as Vice President, Market Development Officer Craig Wanichek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO), today announced that Gina Kaveny has joined the local Portland banking team as Vice President and Market Development Officer. This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update