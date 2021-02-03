Summit Bank Announces Gina Kaveny as Vice President, Market Development Officer

Craig Wanichek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO), today announced that Gina Kaveny has joined the local Portland banking team as Vice President and Market Development Officer.

Gina Kaveny (Photo: Business Wire)

“Gina brings an innovative range of experience and expertise to Summit,” said Wanichek. “Through her industry and award-winning sales and business development skills to her vast knowledge of marketing, public relations, supply chain finance, asset-based lending, and corporate communication skills, she has a clear understanding of the diverse range of businesses throughout the Pacific Northwest. She is a strategic thinker and creator who has a proven ability to enhance our client experience on all touchpoints. Her understanding of the Greater Portland and SW Washington business community will help strengthen Summit Bank. We are excited to have her on the team.”

Gina has over 20 years of experience helping companies build their brand and market share in the Northwest. Companies have included a large regional accounting firm, an alternative commercial finance lender and a global Fortune 50 logistics and supply chain leader.

A native Oregonian, Gina and her husband own a small business employing over 50 employees, so she has a personal interest in seeing local businesses succeed.

She serves as a Board Member and Programs Committee Chair for the Association of Corporate Growth (ACG) in Portland. She is also a Development and Stewardship Committee member and active volunteer for Project Lemonade.

“I am happy to join Summit Bank,” said Kaveny. “I am excited to help business leaders simplify their banking and arrive at answers that are flexible, creative and help them grow and succeed. I also look forward to helping strengthen Summit Bank’s relationships in the Greater Portland and SW Washington area.”

Summit Bank has offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon, and Portland and specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners.

Summit was recognized in 2020 as the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon. Summit is quoted on NASDAQ Over the Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO.

