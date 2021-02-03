 

Chemed To Report Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings February 23, Related Conference Call To Be Held On February 24

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 21:08  |  28   |   |   

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m., ET, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business.

The toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 844-743-2500 for U.S. and Canadian participants and +1 661-378-9533 for international participants. The participant Conference ID is 7865216. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Chemed's website at www.chemed.com by clicking on Investor Relations Home.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. It can be accessed by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 for U.S. and Canadian callers and +1 404-537-3406 for international callers and will be available for one week following the live call. The replay Conference ID is 7865216. An archived webcast will also be available at www.chemed.com.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chemed To Report Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings February 23, Related Conference Call To Be Held On February 24 Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Chemed will host a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update