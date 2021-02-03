DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Commerzbank resolves new strategy until 2024 03.02.2021 / 21:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Supervisory Board supports content and technical aspects of strategy proposed by Board of Managing Directors and constructively backs implementation

- Initial arrangement has been made between the employee representatives and the Board of Managing Directors on provisions for employees as well as on negotiations

- Private and Small-Business Customers: combination of a scalable online bank with personal advisory to increase efficiency

- Corporate Clients: focus on clients with German connectivity and streamlining of international presence allow for consistent RWA management and higher profitability

- CEO Manfred Knof: "Our new strategy creates the prerequisites for a sustainably profitable Commerzbank."

- Preliminary financials 2020: operating profit at minus €233 million, net result at almost minus €2.9 billion



Today, the Board of Managing Directors resolved the new strategy for the period ending 2024 following a discussion with the Supervisory Board. The cornerstones of the new strategy programme "Strategy 2024" had already been announced on 28 January 2021. Commerzbank will present details of the strategy, the concrete measures and targets for the years 2021 to 2024 at the annual results press conference on 11 February 2021.

Today's resolution of the Board of Managing Directors initiates an in-depth restructuring programme as well as a comprehensive digitalisation of the Bank. The objective of the transformation is to combine the benefits of a fully digitalised bank with personal advice, consistent customer focus, and sustainability.

Manfred Knof, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG: "Our new strategy creates a strong foundation for a sustainably profitable and highly efficient Commerzbank. The planned reductions are certainly very painful. We will implement this programme rigorously and consistently but also in a fair manner and with mutual respect. The agreement signed with the employee representatives today will contribute to creating clarity for our workforce soon."