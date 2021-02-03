 

DGAP-News Commerzbank resolves new strategy until 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.02.2021, 21:33  |  106   |   |   

DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Commerzbank resolves new strategy until 2024

03.02.2021 / 21:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Announced cornerstones of "Strategy 2024" confirmed

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Commerzbank AG!
Long
Basispreis 5,24€
Hebel 13,97
Ask 0,47
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 6,01€
Hebel 13,77
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Supervisory Board supports content and technical aspects of strategy proposed by Board of Managing Directors and constructively backs implementation

- Initial arrangement has been made between the employee representatives and the Board of Managing Directors on provisions for employees as well as on negotiations

- Private and Small-Business Customers: combination of a scalable online bank with personal advisory to increase efficiency

- Corporate Clients: focus on clients with German connectivity and streamlining of international presence allow for consistent RWA management and higher profitability

- CEO Manfred Knof: "Our new strategy creates the prerequisites for a sustainably profitable Commerzbank."

- Preliminary financials 2020: operating profit at minus €233 million, net result at almost minus €2.9 billion


Today, the Board of Managing Directors resolved the new strategy for the period ending 2024 following a discussion with the Supervisory Board. The cornerstones of the new strategy programme "Strategy 2024" had already been announced on 28 January 2021. Commerzbank will present details of the strategy, the concrete measures and targets for the years 2021 to 2024 at the annual results press conference on 11 February 2021.

Today's resolution of the Board of Managing Directors initiates an in-depth restructuring programme as well as a comprehensive digitalisation of the Bank. The objective of the transformation is to combine the benefits of a fully digitalised bank with personal advice, consistent customer focus, and sustainability.

Manfred Knof, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG: "Our new strategy creates a strong foundation for a sustainably profitable and highly efficient Commerzbank. The planned reductions are certainly very painful. We will implement this programme rigorously and consistently but also in a fair manner and with mutual respect. The agreement signed with the employee representatives today will contribute to creating clarity for our workforce soon."

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Commerzbank ---> Ziel 40 € !!!!!!

Diskussion: Bartsch: Tafelsilber nicht verscherbeln
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Commerzbank resolves new strategy until 2024 DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Commerzbank resolves new strategy until 2024 03.02.2021 / 21:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. - Announced cornerstones of "Strategy …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
DGAP-News: CR Capital AG: Starkes vorläufiges Ergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2020; Weiteres nachhaltiges ...
DGAP-News: GSK and CureVac to develop next generation mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG expandiert stark in Europa
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Strengthens Biologics Business by Acquiring US-Based Plasmid DNA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Daimler AG plans majority spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG startet mit Rekordwerten ins Jahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM SE erzielt nach starkem vierten Quartal 2020 ein EBITDA von 123,1 Mio. Euro für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen‐Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures for the 2020 financial year / ...
DGAP-News: Changes to the Executive Board of Symrise AG as of 1 April 2021
Titel
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (47) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:52 Uhr
Commerzbank-Aufsichtsrat stimmt Sparplan zu - Milliardenverlust 2020
21:33 Uhr
DGAP-News: Commerzbank beschließt neue Strategie bis 2024 (deutsch)
21:33 Uhr
DGAP-News: Commerzbank beschließt neue Strategie bis 2024
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 03.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
13:57 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Commerzbank-Aufsichtsrat berät Sparpläne des Vorstands
09:53 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Banken europaweit gefragt - Anleger setzen auf Mario Draghi
09:20 Uhr
Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank: Bank-Aktien auf dem Weg in Richtung null?
05:48 Uhr
Commerzbank-Aufsichtsrat berät Sparpläne des Vorstands
05:48 Uhr
Commerzbank-Aufsichtsrat berät Sparpläne des Vorstands
02.02.21
JEFFERIES belässt COMMERZBANK AG auf 'Hold'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21:45 Uhr
169.746
Commerzbank ---> Ziel 40 € !!!!!!
31.01.21
3
Bartsch: Tafelsilber nicht verscherbeln
31.01.21
3
Altmaier-Vorstoß: Veräußerung von Staatsanteilen an Firmen prüfen
23.09.20
2
ROUNDUP: Brücke zum Überleben - Tui vor Staatseinstieg und Kapitalerhöhung?
18.06.20
3
Commerzbank Aktie ist in Bewegung – das bedeutet der Kursverlauf für Anleger und so muss heute reagi