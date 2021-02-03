 

Realty ONE Group Will Plant ONE Tree for Every ONE of Its Transactions in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 21:53  |  36   |   |   

The UNBrokerage Announces ONE Cares Plan for the New Year to Impact the Environment and Touch as Many Lives as Possible

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle brand and ONE of the real estate's fastest growing franchisors, has launched a new program to impact the environment and make a difference in communities around the world. Through the ONE Tree, ONE World program, the global franchisor pledges to plant one tree for every home bought or sold by its real estate professionals in 2021, with a goal of 111,111 trees.

ONE Tree, ONE World is a part of the company's ONE Cares 501(c)3 and will also give its REALTORS(R) the opportunity to purchase or plant trees on behalf of their clients for homes bought and sold throughout the year.

"Love is our ONE Golden Rule and giving back is part of our COOLTURE, it's in our DNA," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "ONE Tree, ONE World gives us an opportunity to make a direct and significant impact on our communities around the world in more than 111,111 ways."

Last year, the UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, was incredibly proud to donate nearly $100,000 to charitable organizations and communities across the nation, along with thousands of volunteer hours in local markets.

The global franchisor had another record year, selling 86 franchises, despite the pandemic, and added more than 2,600 real estate professionals. 

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432586/Realty_ONE_Group_ONE_Tree.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Realty ONE Group Will Plant ONE Tree for Every ONE of Its Transactions in 2021 The UNBrokerage Announces ONE Cares Plan for the New Year to Impact the Environment and Touch as Many Lives as Possible LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle brand and ONE of the real estate's fastest growing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
Cloud Services Brokerage Market Worth $ 26.59 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Advances In Technology & Decreasing Costs Leading to Increased Use Of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for ...
Silk EV And FAW Launch Global Joint Venture To Develop Hongqi 'S' Series Of Ultra-Luxury New Energy ...
Cloud Gaming Market Size Worth $7.24 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 48.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes
KPMG and SirionLabs Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Accelerate Business Transformation for ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
New Hope For Women With Suspected Endometrial Cancer As Arquer Diagnostics' Innovative Urine Test ...
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
RedHill Biopharma Further Expands Opaganib Manufacturing Capacity for COVID-19 with Cosmo ...
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods