Easterly Government Properties Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on February 24, 2021.

A conference call will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00am Eastern Standard time. The management team will review fourth quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.easterlyreit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for ten business days on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Conference Call:
 Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 877-705-6003
International: 201-493-6725

Conference Call Playback:
 Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode: 13715203
The playback can be accessed through March 10, 2021.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C. and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.



