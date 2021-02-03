Curahealth Hospitals and Cobalt Rehabilitation Extend Evident EHR and Trubridge RCM Services Across New Facilities as Part of Growth Strategy

Together, Curahealth Hospitals and Cobalt Rehabilitation provide long-term acute care (LTAC) and inpatient rehabilitation services to communities in 12 states. With the addition of these three new facilities, the Evident EHR and revenue cycle services from Trubridge will now be running in a total of nine rehabilitation facilities across the United States, with plans for future growth.

Evident, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and related services, today announced that Texas-based Curahealth Hospitals and Cobalt Rehabilitation, long-standing clients of Evident, have selected the Evident EHR along with collection services offered through its sister company, TruBridge, for three new rehabilitation facilities located in Denver, Colorado; West Houston, Texas; and San Antonio, Texas.

By leveraging an integrated EHR system across clinical and financial operations, these facilities will benefit from better alignment of services delivered at the point of care with patient billing. In addition, the TruBridge Collection services, including proactively working with late accounts and setting up payment arrangements, can result in an increase of private pay cash by as much as 37 percent, helping to increase revenue and improve overall business operations. Greater accuracy and patient-data capture across care settings including vitals, allergies and pre-existing conditions, will help improve care and patient outcomes for the communities Curahealth and Cobalt serve.

According to Jeff Crawford, chief development officer and vice president of rehab operations for Curahealth Hospitals and Cobalt Rehabilitation, the ongoing partnership with Evident and TruBridge has provided more consistency and confidence, which are essential in healthcare. “There are tremendous benefits to using one EHR across many of our rehabilitation facilities, for both our staff and our patients. As we bring on new facilities, having one partner also offers efficiencies and familiarity, which helps with training and overall system adoption.”

“It’s exciting to partner with an organization that continues to grow,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “Our long-standing partnership is a testament to the impact that our EHR and complimentary RCM services have on patient care and the business of healthcare, which is more important than ever considering the challenges put forth by COVID-19. We continue to do our part by offering market-leading technology that brings excellence to the communities served by Curahealth Hospitals and Cobalt Rehabilitation.”