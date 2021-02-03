 

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock (par value $0.01 per share) for the first quarter of 2021. The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is payable April 15, 2021 to all Common Stockholders of Record as of March 31, 2021.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
 As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets"). More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

