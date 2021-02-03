Change Healthcare Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

“Our third quarter results demonstrate the strength of the Change Healthcare platform, and our ability to execute well on our growth strategy and financial objectives while navigating the pandemic,” said Neil de Crescenzo, president and chief executive officer. “During the quarter we saw continued demand across our platform. By advancing connectivity and driving innovation we have established a strong foundation to accelerate the delivery of the innovations and efficiencies essential to a brighter future for health care.”

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG) (the “Company” or “Change Healthcare”), a leading independent healthcare technology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020 of fiscal year 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Highlights:

Financial Summary

Total revenue of $785.1 million, including solutions revenue of $735.3 million

Net income of $2.2 million, resulting in net income of $0.01 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $110.1 million, resulting in adjusted net income of $0.34 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $233.4 million

Recent Business Highlights

Announced agreement with Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group for the launch of Delphi's enhanced COVIDcast real-time COVID-19 indicators. COVIDcast is taking a further step by adding de-identified COVID-19 claims from Change Healthcare to its unique combination of survey, testing, and mobility data.

Completed the divestiture of Capacity Management business. The sale supported our strategy to focus on and invest in core aspects of our business to fuel growth and advance innovation.

Launched Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Analytics, an innovative national data resource to help health systems, insurers, and life sciences organizations explore how geodemographic factors affect patient outcomes.

Subsequent to quarter-end, announced proposed merger with OptumInsight, a diversified health services company and part of UnitedHealth Group.

Impact of McKesson Exit on Comparability of Results

On March 10, 2020, Change Healthcare Inc. acquired the interest in Change Healthcare LLC (“the Joint Venture”) previously held by McKesson. The transaction resulted in Change Healthcare Inc. acquiring control of the Joint Venture, which was accounted for as a business combination and resulted in a new basis of accounting, and all of the business activities of the Joint Venture are now reported by the Company. Change Healthcare Inc. financial statements for periods prior to the acquisition were primarily limited to the equity method investment in the Joint Venture, and therefore did not reflect revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and other key measures. As a result, Change Healthcare does not consider comparison of the current operating results to the reported results of Change Healthcare Inc. for the same period in the prior year to be meaningful, and instead will compare our current quarter results to the prior quarter results of the Joint Venture, which have been recast to reflect the current segment structure, including the allocation of all corporate costs to the business units. This press release includes supplemental information for the recast results of the Joint Venture for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019. The recast results for all quarters in fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2020 are available in the appendix to the earnings presentation and will be included as an exhibit to Change Healthcare Inc.’s Form 10-Q.

Financial Results

Solutions revenue was $735.3 million for the current period, inclusive of the impact of the fair value adjustment to deferred revenue resulting from the McKesson exit, which reduced revenue recognized in the quarter by $24.2 million. Total revenue, which includes postage revenue, was $785.1 million. For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Joint Venture reported $752.5 million of solutions revenue and $808.2 million of total revenue. Solutions revenue for the current period reflects the $18.3 million net favorable impact of acquisitions and divestitures including the negative $2.2 million impact during the quarter from the divestiture of the Capacity Management business which closed on December 2, 2020. The quarter was also negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which was partially offset by new sales volumes across all three segments.

Net income was $2.2 million, resulting in net income of $0.01 per diluted share. For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Joint Venture reported net income of $31.2 million or $0.10 per diluted unit. Net income for the current period was positively impacted by new sales volumes, productivity improvements and cost initiatives, partially offset by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted net income was $110.1 million, resulting in adjusted net income of $0.34 per diluted share. For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Joint Venture reported adjusted net income of $106.3 million or $0.33 per diluted unit. Net income per diluted share and adjusted net income per diluted share for the current period is based on 325 million shares compared to 322 million units in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $233.4 million for the current period. For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Joint Venture reported adjusted EBITDA of $232.6 million. The results in the current quarter reflect continued productivity and synergy realization which offset investments and COVID-19 revenue impacts.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities was $487.2 million, free cash flow was $304.3 million, and adjusted free cash flow was $365.0 million, in each case, for the nine months ended December 31, 2020. For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture reported net cash provided by operating activities, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow of $401.0 million, $213.8 million, and $324.9 million, respectively.

Net cash provided by operating activities, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow each is affected by pass-thru funds we receive from certain pharmaceutical industry participants in advance of our obligation to remit these funds to participating retail pharmacies. Such pass-thru funds on hand decreased by $10.1 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2020, reducing free cash flow for the period by that amount, and increased by $1.8 million for the Joint Venture for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in cash flow from operations, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow in the current period primarily resulted from improved working capital driven by strong collections.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $137.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $4,817.8 million of total debt. During the current period, the Company repaid $215.0 million on its Term Loan Facility.

Proposed Merger with OptumInsight

On January 5, 2021, OptumInsight (“Optum”), a diversified health services company and part of UnitedHealth Group, and Change Healthcare agreed to combine (the “Merger”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Optum, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Change Healthcare common stock for $25.75 per share in cash. The Boards of Directors of both UnitedHealth Group and Change Healthcare have unanimously approved the terms of the Merger, and the Board of Directors of Change Healthcare has recommended that Change Healthcare shareholders adopt the merger agreement. The Merger is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021 and is subject to applicable regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Guidance

Due to the recently proposed Merger, we will no longer be providing financial guidance.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Quarter to Date (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Change Healthcare Inc. Change

Healthcare LLC Revenue: Solutions revenue $ 735,264 $ — $ 752,533 Postage revenue 49,877 — 55,693 Total revenue 785,141 — 808,226 Operating expenses: Cost of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 332,373 — 339,413 Research and development 58,323 — 50,618 Sales, marketing, general and administrative 161,959 1,115 185,661 Customer postage 49,877 — 55,693 Depreciation and amortization 151,143 — 77,330 Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net 956 (1,191 ) 3,245 Gain on sale of businesses (32,217 ) — — Total operating expenses 722,414 (76 ) 711,960 Operating income (loss) 62,727 76 96,266 Non-operating (income) and expense Interest expense, net 61,439 1 66,353 Contingent consideration — — 900 Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,145 — 2,514 Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture — 8,764 — (Gain) loss on forward purchase contract — (74,084 ) — Other, net (2,491 ) (580 ) (2,718 ) Total non-operating (income) and expense 65,093 (65,899 ) 67,049 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) (2,366 ) 65,975 29,217 Income tax provision (benefit) (4,562 ) 15,240 (1,974 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,196 $ 50,735 $ 31,191 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.35 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.35 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding: (1) Basic 321,013,595 143,392,295 319,387,487 Diluted (2) 324,815,524 146,201,860 322,197,051

(1) Prior to the McKesson exit, common units of Change Healthcare LLC were equivalent to the number of outstanding common shares of Change Healthcare Inc. and membership interests of Change Healthcare LLC held by subsidiaries of McKesson. (2) Diluted shares outstanding includes the dilutive impact of tangible equity units and equity compensation arrangements.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Year to Date (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Change Healthcare Inc. Change

Healthcare LLC Revenue: Solutions revenue $ 2,089,589 $ — $ 2,288,305 Postage revenue 145,672 — 171,288 Total revenue 2,235,261 — 2,459,593 Operating expenses: Cost of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 977,568 — 998,943 Research and development 168,110 — 151,778 Sales, marketing, general and administrative 499,039 2,504 567,586 Customer postage 145,672 — 171,288 Depreciation and amortization 436,552 — 226,094 Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net 10,414 47,172 10,339 Gain on sale of businesses (60,487 ) — — Total operating expenses 2,176,868 49,676 2,126,028 Operating income (loss) 58,393 (49,676 ) 333,565 Non-operating (income) and expense Interest expense, net 185,733 1 219,661 Contingent consideration (3,000 ) — 1,809 Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,634 — 19,414 Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture — 104,497 — (Gain) loss on forward purchase contract — (71,649 ) — Other, net (1,443 ) (1,245 ) (10,881 ) Total non-operating (income) and expense 188,924 31,604 230,003 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) (130,531 ) (81,280 ) 103,562 Income tax provision (benefit) (31,411 ) (564 ) 589 Net income (loss) $ (99,120 ) $ (80,716 ) $ 102,973 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.31 ) $ (0.67 ) $ 0.35 Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.67 ) $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding: (1) Basic 320,570,092 120,657,859 296,653,051 Diluted 320,570,092 120,657,859 300,058,108

(1) Prior to the McKesson exit, common units of Change Healthcare LLC were equivalent to the number of outstanding common shares of Change Healthcare Inc. and membership interests of Change Healthcare LLC held by subsidiaries of McKesson.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,357 $ 410,405 Accounts receivable, net 697,948 740,105 Contract assets, net 125,509 132,704 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 127,442 117,967 Total current assets 1,088,256 1,401,181 Property and equipment, net 183,843 206,196 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 99,258 — Goodwill 4,105,413 3,795,325 Intangible assets, net 4,302,594 4,365,806 Investment in business purchase option — 146,500 Other noncurrent assets, net 368,448 192,372 Total assets $ 10,147,812 $ 10,107,380 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 59,664 $ 68,169 Accrued expenses 502,992 390,294 Deferred revenue 393,823 302,313 Due to related parties, net 11,606 20,234 Current portion of long-term debt 37,019 278,779 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 30,813 — Total current liabilities 1,035,917 1,059,789 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 4,780,828 4,710,294 Long-term operating lease liabilities 80,789 — Deferred income tax liabilities 618,397 615,904 Tax receivable agreement obligations to related parties 99,614 177,826 Tax receivable agreement obligations 228,294 164,633 Other long-term liabilities 70,235 93,487 Total liabilities 6,914,074 6,821,933 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common Stock (par value, $.001), 9,000,000,000 and 9,000,000,000 shares authorized and 304,656,863 and 303,428,142 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 305 303 Preferred stock (par value, $.001), 900,000,000 and 900,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 4,253,567 4,222,580 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,467 (7,372 ) Accumulated deficit (1,029,601 ) (930,064 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,233,738 3,285,447 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,147,812 $ 10,107,380

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Change Healthcare Inc. Change

Healthcare LLC Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (99,120 ) $ (80,716 ) $ 102,973 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture — 104,497 — Depreciation and amortization 436,552 — 226,094 Amortization of capitalized software developed for sale 550 — 10,456 Accretion and changes in estimate, net 8,429 — 10,339 Equity compensation 34,858 — 24,914 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (33,905 ) (564 ) (189 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 24,587 403 14,406 Contingent consideration (3,000 ) — 1,809 Gain on sale of businesses (60,487 ) — — Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,634 — 19,414 (Gain) loss on forward purchase contract — (71,649 ) — Non-cash lease expense 21,930 — — Other, net 7,681 1,526 3,374 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 28,331 — 14,719 Contract assets, net 5,201 — 19,525 Prepaid expenses and other assets (69,609 ) (1,335 ) (23,224 ) Accounts payable (15,785 ) — (32,031 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 68,708 47,255 13,994 Deferred revenue 124,679 — (1,213 ) Due to the Joint Venture, net — 583 — Due to related party, net — — (4,404 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 487,234 — 400,956 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized expenditures (182,929 ) — (187,177 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (439,483 ) — — Proceeds from sale of businesses 117,124 — — Proceeds from sale of real estate — 29,813 Investments in businesses — — (19,010 ) Investment in the Joint Venture — (610,784 ) — Investment in debt and equity securities of the Joint Venture — (278,875 ) — Other, net 1,100 7,332 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (504,188 ) (882,327 ) (176,374 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on Revolving Facility (250,000 ) — — Payments on Term Loan Facility (265,000 ) — (1,052,750 ) Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes 325,000 — — Payments under tax receivable agreements (20,691 ) — (27,227 ) Receipts (payments) on derivative instruments (22,255 ) — 2,403 Employee tax withholding on vesting of equity compensation awards (3,425 ) — — Payments on deferred financing obligations (9,081 ) — (2,441 ) Payment of senior amortizing notes (11,599 ) (7,332 ) — Payment of debt issued to Change Healthcare Inc. — — (7,332 ) Proceeds from exercise of equity awards 4,158 2,105 — Capital contribution from Members from exercise of equity compensation awards — — 2,338 Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance costs — 608,679 — Proceeds from Change Healthcare Inc. initial public offering — — 608,679 Proceeds from issuance of debt component of tangible equity units — 47,367 — Proceeds from debt issued to Change Healthcare Inc. — — 47,367 Proceeds from issuance of equity component of tangible equity units, net of issuance costs — 232,929 — Proceeds from forward purchase contract with Change Healthcare Inc. — — 232,929 Other, net (6,650 ) (1,421 ) (3,471 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (259,543 ) 882,327 (199,505 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,449 — 526 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (273,048 ) — 25,603 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 410,405 3,409 48,894 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 137,357 $ 3,409 $ 74,497

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Quarter to Date (unaudited and amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Change Healthcare Inc. (1) Change

Healthcare LLC Net income (loss) $ 2,196 $ 50,735 $ 31,191 Income tax provision (benefit) (4,562 ) 15,240 (1,974 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) (2,366 ) 65,975 29,217 Amortization of capitalized software developed for sale 460 3,755 Depreciation and amortization 151,143 77,330 Interest expense, net 61,439 66,353 Equity compensation 10,944 9,707 Acquisition accounting adjustments 20,601 440 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 2,661 1,481 Integration and related costs 9,688 21,470 Strategic initiatives, duplicative and transition costs 4,324 4,645 Severance costs 2,591 4,191 Accretion and changes in estimate, net (2,759 ) 3,245 Management fees and related costs — 2,648 Impairment of long-lived assets and other 658 (435 ) Gain on sale of business (32,217 ) — Contingent consideration — 900 Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,145 2,514 Other non-routine, net 112 5,166 Adjusted EBITDA $ 233,424 $ 232,627

(1) Prior to the McKesson exit, Change Healthcare Inc. did not utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key performance metric, therefore we have not presented a reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Year to Date (unaudited and amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Change Healthcare Inc. (1) Change

Healthcare LLC Net income (loss) $ (99,120 ) $ (80,716 ) $ 102,973 Income tax provision (benefit) (31,411 ) (564 ) 589 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) (130,531 ) (81,280 ) 103,562 Amortization of capitalized software developed for sale 550 10,456 Depreciation and amortization 436,552 226,094 Interest expense, net 185,733 219,661 Equity compensation 34,858 24,914 Acquisition accounting adjustments 103,826 1,367 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 10,119 2,554 Integration and related costs 27,581 66,976 Strategic initiatives, duplicative and transition costs 13,169 14,334 Severance costs 10,467 14,290 Accretion and changes in estimate, net 8,429 10,339 Management fees and related costs — 7,708 Impairment of long-lived assets and other 14,418 (1,275 ) Gain on sale of business (60,487 ) — Contingent consideration (3,000 ) 1,809 Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,634 19,414 Other non-routine, net 2,801 9,174 Adjusted EBITDA $ 662,119 $ 731,377

(1) Prior to the McKesson exit, Change Healthcare Inc. did not utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key performance metric, therefore we have not presented a reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended December 31, 2019.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Change Healthcare Inc. (1) Change

Healthcare LLC Net income (loss) $ 2,196 $ 50,735 $ 31,191 Amortization expense resulting from acquisition method adjustments 117,075 34,922 EBITDA adjustments 22,748 55,972 Tax effect of EBITDA adjustments and amortization expense (31,945 ) (15,760 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 110,074 $ 106,325 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (2) $ 0.34 $ 0.33

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Change Healthcare Inc. (1) Change

Healthcare LLC Net income (loss) $ (99,120 ) $ (80,716 ) $ 102,973 Amortization expense resulting from acquisition method adjustments 345,972 104,624 EBITDA adjustments 169,815 171,604 Tax effect of EBITDA adjustments and amortization expense (121,911 ) (44,751 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 294,756 $ 334,450 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (2) $ 0.92 $ 1.11

(1) Prior to the McKesson exit, Change Healthcare Inc. did not utilize adjusted net income (loss) as a key performance metric, therefore we have not presented a reconciliation to adjusted net income (loss) for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019. (2) Prior to the McKesson exit, Common units of Change Healthcare LLC were equivalent to the number of outstanding common shares of Change Healthcare Inc. and membership interests of Change Healthcare LLC held by subsidiaries of McKesson.

Segment Results (unaudited and amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Change Healthcare Inc. (1) Change

Healthcare LLC (2) Segment revenue Software and Analytics $ 372,212 N/A $ 387,331 Network Solutions 192,588 N/A 150,697 Technology-Enabled Services 222,514 N/A 241,465 Postage and Eliminations (3) 22,006 N/A 28,733 Purchase Accounting Adjustment (4) (24,179 ) N/A — Net revenue $ 785,141 N/A $ 808,226 Segment adjusted EBITDA Software and Analytics $ 120,779 N/A $ 127,793 Network Solutions 103,847 N/A 87,571 Technology-Enabled Services 8,798 N/A 17,262 Postage and Eliminations — N/A — Total adjusted EBITDA $ 233,424 N/A $ 232,626

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Change Healthcare Inc. (1) Change Healthcare LLC (2) Segment revenue Software and Analytics $ 1,118,661 N/A $ 1,194,142 Network Solutions 519,509 N/A 436,585 Technology-Enabled Services 642,037 N/A 736,240 Postage and Eliminations (3) 73,142 N/A 92,626 Purchase Accounting Adjustment (4) (118,088 ) N/A — Net revenue $ 2,235,261 N/A $ 2,459,593 Segment adjusted EBITDA Software and Analytics $ 382,103 N/A $ 415,287 Network Solutions 268,858 N/A 246,319 Technology-Enabled Services 11,158 N/A 69,769 Postage and Eliminations — N/A — Total adjusted EBITDA $ 662,119 N/A $ 731,375

(1) Prior to the McKesson exit, Change Healthcare Inc. did not have revenues from customers and did not utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key performance metric. (2) The prior year results of Change Healthcare LLC have been retrospectively adjusted to be consistent with the Company’s current segment structure and cost allocation methodology. (3) Revenue for Postage and Eliminations includes postage revenue of $49.9 million for Change Healthcare Inc. for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $55.7 million for Change Healthcare LLC for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Revenue for Postage and Eliminations includes postage revenue of $145.7 million for Change Healthcare Inc. for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and $171.3 million for Change Healthcare LLC for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. (4) Amount reflects the impact to deferred revenue resulting from the McKesson exit which reduced revenue recognized during the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited and amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Change Healthcare Inc. (1) Change

Healthcare LLC Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2) $ 487,234 $ — $ 400,956 Capital expenditures (182,929 ) — (187,177 ) Free cash flow 304,305 — 213,779 Adjustments to free cash flow (3): Integration and related costs 27,581 66,976 Strategic initiatives, duplicative and transition costs 13,169 14,334 Severance costs 10,467 14,290 Integration and strategic capital expenditures 9,494 15,532 Adjusted free cash flow $ 365,016 $ 324,911

(1) Prior to the McKesson exit, Change Healthcare Inc. did not utilize adjusted free cash flow as a key performance metric, therefore we have not presented a reconciliation to adjusted free cash flow for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. (2) Includes cash used in pass-thru funds of $10.1 million for Change Healthcare Inc. for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and cash provided by pass-thru funds of $1.8 million for Change Healthcare LLC for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. (3) All operating costs and integration and strategic capital expenditures are presented on an as-incurred basis.

