CSG Systems International Reports Record Revenues for Fourth Quarter 2020

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted partner to simplify the complexity of business transformation in the digital age , today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth quarter 2020 financial results: Total revenue was $260.5 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was $243.2 million . GAAP operating income was $23.7 million , or 9.1% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was $43.0 million , or 17.7% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $0.41 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.90 . Cash flows from operations were $57.3 million , with non-GAAP free cash flow of $52.1 million .

Full year 2020 financial results: Total revenue was $990.5 million and non-GAAP adjusted revenue was $922.9 million . GAAP operating income was $105.6 million , or 10.7% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was $154.9 million , or 16.8% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. GAAP EPS was $1.82 and non-GAAP EPS was $3.12 . Cash flows from operations were $173.0 million , with non-GAAP free cash flow of $143.6 million .



Shareholder Returns:

On November 16, 2020, CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.235 per share of common stock, or a total of approximately $8 million , to shareholders, bringing total 2020 dividends to approximately $31 million .

per share of common stock, or a total of approximately , to shareholders, bringing total 2020 dividends to approximately . In February 2021, CSG’s Board of Directors approved an approximately 6% increase in CSG’s cash dividend, with quarterly payments of $0.25 per share of common stock to be paid in March 2021.

increase in CSG’s cash dividend, with quarterly payments of per share of common stock to be paid in March 2021. During the quarter and full year 2020, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately 334,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $14 million and approximately 624,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $26 million, respectively.

“As challenging as 2020 was, CSG is fortunate to have a strong, resilient business model that generates good recurring cash flows and high revenue and earnings visibility,” said Brian Shepherd, president and chief executive officer of CSG. “We are pleased to announce that our 2020 financial performance finished at the high end of our guidance ranges, despite the challenges of the pandemic. Our strong fourth quarter finish in 2020 was underpinned by the strength of our customer base as CSG continues to be a trusted technology provider that helps our clients better acquire, monetize, engage and retain their customers. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to lengthen and strengthen our relationships with existing customers, accelerate our growth and diversify our revenue base.”

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages): Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Percent Percent 2020 2019 Changed 2020 2019 Changed GAAP Results: Revenue $ 260,487 $ 254,747 2 % $ 990,533 $ 996,810 (1 %) Operating Income 23,675 30,258 (22 %) 105,556 126,109 (16 %) Operating Margin Percentage 9.1 % 11.9 % 10.7 % 12.7 % EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.70 (41 %) $ 1.82 $ 2.55 (29 %) Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted Revenue $ 243,248 $ 236,907 3 % $ 922,862 $ 927,696 (1 %) Operating Income 42,987 41,540 3 % 154,887 165,702 (7 %) Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 17.7 % 17.5 % 16.8 % 17.9 % EPS $ 0.90 $ 0.98 (8 %) $ 3.12 $ 3.53 (12 %)

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $260.5 million, a 2% increase when compared to revenue of $254.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and a 7% increase when compared to revenue of $244.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. These increases in revenue can be mainly attributed to a strong quarter of managed services, software, and professional services revenue. The fourth quarter marks the second quarter of sequential revenue growth, reflecting stabilization in sales and implementation cycles and a rebound in processing volumes that were negatively impacted in the first half of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Total revenue for the full year 2020 was $990.5 million, a 1% decrease when compared to revenue of $996.8 million for the full year 2019. This decrease is primarily due to the pricing adjustments associated with the five-year Comcast extension effective January 1, 2020, as well as foreign currency headwinds, offset by the strong fourth quarter revenue discussed above, and year-over-year growth in revenue management solutions.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million, or 9.1% of total revenue, compared to $30.3 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $28.9 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2020. GAAP operating income for the full year 2020 was $105.6 million, or 10.7% of total revenue, compared to $126.1 million, or 12.7% of total revenue, for the full year 2019. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was negatively impacted by executive transition costs of $11.2 million. Full year 2020 operating income was also negatively impacted by executive transition costs of $13.0 million and lower revenue. Additionally, GAAP operating income for the full year 2020 includes the benefit of lower employee-related costs, off-set to a certain extent by the write-off of approximately $10 million of deferred contract costs resulting from the discontinuance of a project implementation during the second quarter.

GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.41, as compared to $0.70 for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $0.42 for the third quarter of 2020. GAAP EPS for the full year 2020 was $1.82, compared to $2.55 for the full year 2019. The year-over-year decreases in GAAP EPS can be mainly attributed to the lower operating income, discussed above, and a lower effective income tax rate in 2019 due to Comcast’s exercise of 0.4 million vested common stock warrants that resulted in the recognition of an approximately $4 million net income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $243.2 million, a 3% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of $236.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and a 7% increase when compared to $227.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the full year 2020 was $922.9 million, a 1% decrease when compared to $927.7 million for the full year 2019. The fluctuations in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods are primarily due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $43.0 million, or 17.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to $41.5 million, or 17.5% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $39.1 million, or 17.2% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for the full year 2020 was $154.9 million, or 16.8% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to $165.7 million, or 17.9% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the full year 2019. The full year-over-year decrease in non-GAAP operating income is reflective of the approximately $10 million write-off of deferred contract costs and lower revenue, discussed above, off-set to a certain extent by lower employee related costs.

Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.90 compared to $0.98 for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $0.76 for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP EPS for the full year 2020 was $3.12 compared to $3.53 for the full year 2019. The year-over-year decreases in non-GAAP EPS are primarily due to the lower 2019 non-GAAP effective income tax rate, with the full year non-GAAP EPS also impacted by lower non-GAAP operating income discussed above.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2020 were $240.3 million compared to $212.1 million as of September 30, 2020 and $182.7 million as of December 31, 2019. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 of $57.3 million and $43.5 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $52.1 million and $33.9 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, CSG generated net cash flows from operations of $173.0 million and $151.1 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $143.6 million and $113.8 million, respectively.

Summary of 2021 Financial Guidance

CSG’s financial guidance for the full year 2021 is as follows:

GAAP Measures: Revenue $995 - $1,035 million Operating Margin Percentage 12.2% - 12.7% EPS $2.30 - $2.53 Cash Flows from Operating Activities $135 - $155 million Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Revenue $922 - $954 million Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.25% - 16.75% EPS $3.02 - $3.24

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, Maximus, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items:

CSG’s business may be disrupted and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic;

CSG derives over forty percent of its revenue from its two largest clients;

Continued market acceptance of CSG’s products and services;

CSG’s ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and competitive manner;

CSG’s ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software implementations;

CSG’s dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American telecommunications industry;

CSG’s ability to meet its financial expectations;

Increasing competition in CSG’s market from companies of greater size and with broader presence;

CSG’s ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic, operating and financial goals;

CSG’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights;

CSG’s ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment;

CSG’s ability to conduct business in the international marketplace;

CSG’s ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and

Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency exchange rates.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,699 $ 156,548 Short-term investments 51,598 26,109 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 240,297 182,657 Settlement assets 149,785 169,327 Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of $3,628 and $3,735 226,623 244,058 Unbilled 37,785 33,450 Income taxes receivable 2,167 4,297 Other current assets 41,688 35,293 Total current assets 698,345 669,082 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of $105,073 and $98,029 81,759 84,429 Operating lease right-of-use assets 110,756 94,847 Software, net of amortization of $139,836 and $125,437 26,453 32,526 Goodwill 272,322 259,164 Acquired client contracts, net of amortization of $105,778 and $93,767 48,012 55,105 Client contract costs, net of amortization of $39,893 and $31,526 47,238 50,746 Deferred income taxes 10,205 9,392 Other assets 36,910 27,739 Total non-current assets 633,655 613,948 Total assets $ 1,332,000 $ 1,283,030 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 14,063 $ 10,313 Operating lease liabilities 22,651 22,442 Client deposits 39,992 38,687 Trade accounts payable 29,834 32,704 Accrued employee compensation 86,289 77,527 Settlement liabilities 148,819 168,342 Deferred revenue 52,357 45,094 Income taxes payable 6,627 2,806 Other current liabilities 19,383 20,778 Total current liabilities 420,015 418,693 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $5,346 and $10,053 337,154 346,509 Operating lease liabilities 95,926 78,936 Deferred revenue 17,275 18,552 Income taxes payable 2,436 2,543 Deferred income taxes 5,109 6,376 Other non-current liabilities 31,690 14,759 Total non-current liabilities 489,590 467,675 Total liabilities 909,605 886,368 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 32,713 and 32,891 shares outstanding 700 696 Additional paid-in capital 470,557 454,663 Treasury stock, at cost; 35,980 and 35,356 shares (894,126 ) (867,817 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains on short-term investments, net of tax 13 16 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (31,151 ) (39,519 ) Accumulated earnings 876,402 848,623 Total stockholders' equity 422,395 396,662 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,332,000 $ 1,283,030

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Revenue $ 260,487 $ 254,747 $ 990,533 $ 996,810 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately below) 135,165 131,871 535,597 525,122 Other operating expenses: Research and development 32,822 32,207 122,847 127,994 Selling, general and administrative 61,864 53,345 198,279 191,329 Depreciation 5,910 5,503 22,926 21,422 Restructuring and reorganization charges 1,051 1,563 5,328 4,834 Total operating expenses 236,812 224,489 884,977 870,701 Operating income 23,675 30,258 105,556 126,109 Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,606 ) (4,300 ) (15,500 ) (17,748 ) Amortization of original issue discount (762 ) (720 ) (2,983 ) (2,819 ) Interest and investment income, net 158 457 1,244 1,785 Other, net 223 (1,481 ) (2,961 ) (1,604 ) Total other (3,987 ) (6,044 ) (20,200 ) (20,386 ) Income before income taxes 19,688 24,214 85,356 105,723 Income tax provision (6,423 ) (1,633 ) (26,645 ) (22,953 ) Net income $ 13,265 $ 22,581 $ 58,711 $ 82,770 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 31,832 31,967 32,010 32,051 Diluted 32,225 32,443 32,278 32,465 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.71 $ 1.83 $ 2.58 Diluted 0.41 0.70 1.82 2.55

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED (in thousands) Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 58,711 $ 82,770 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities- Depreciation 22,926 21,422 Amortization 43,947 45,700 Amortization of original issue discount 2,983 2,819 Asset impairment 11,030 438 Gain on short-term investments and other (123 ) (364 ) Deferred income taxes (1,033 ) (77 ) Stock-based compensation 25,237 19,919 Subtotal 163,678 172,627 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: Trade accounts receivable, net 14,659 (4,015 ) Other current and non-current assets and liabilities (10,688 ) (17,727 ) Income taxes payable/receivable 5,405 4,771 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,752 ) (10,317 ) Deferred revenue 5,718 5,737 Net cash provided by operating activities 173,020 151,076 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software, property and equipment (29,397 ) (37,319 ) Purchases of short-term investments (81,824 ) (54,258 ) Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments 56,454 52,135 Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired (11,491 ) (17,194 ) Net cash used in investing activities (66,258 ) (56,636 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,523 2,227 Payment of cash dividends (31,056 ) (29,126 ) Repurchase of common stock (38,123 ) (30,918 ) Exercise of common stock warrants - (12,911 ) Payments on long-term debt (10,313 ) (7,500 ) Net cash used in financing activities (76,969 ) (78,228 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 2,358 1,059 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 32,151 17,271 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 156,548 139,277 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 188,699 $ 156,548 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for- Interest $ 13,681 $ 16,064 Income taxes 22,431 18,358

EXHIBIT 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Comcast $ 54,845 21 % $ 52,483 22 % $ 60,049 24 % Charter 54,121 21 % 53,202 22 % 50,617 20 %

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Comcast $ 213,290 22 % $ 228,962 23 % Charter 209,400 21 % 194,994 20 %

Revenue by Vertical Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Broadband/Cable/Satellite 56 % 59 % 59 % Telecommunications 22 % 18 % 19 % All other 22 % 23 % 22 % Total revenue 100 % 100 % 100 %

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Broadband/Cable/Satellite 58 % 58 % Telecommunications 19 % 19 % All other 23 % 23 % Total revenue 100 % 100 %

Revenue by Geography Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Americas 84 % 86 % 88 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 12 % 10 % 8 % Asia Pacific 4 % 4 % 4 % Total revenue 100 % 100 % 100 %

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Americas 86 % 87 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 10 % 9 % Asia Pacific 4 % 4 % Total revenue 100 % 100 %

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG’s management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;

Forecasting and budgeting;

Certain management compensation incentives; and

Communications with CSG’s Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

A more complete understanding of CSG’s underlying operational results, trends, and cash generating capabilities;

Consistency and comparability with CSG’s historical financial results; and

Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items:

Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles;

The way in which CSG calculates non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which other companies calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures;

Non-GAAP financial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect CSG’s operations and that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements;

Certain adjustments to CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in CSG’s financial statements in future periods; and

Certain charges excluded from CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore do impact CSG’s cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Exclusions Adjusted

Revenue Operating

Income Adjusted

Operating

Margin

Percentage EPS Transaction fees X — X — Restructuring and reorganization charges — X X X Executive transition costs — X X X Acquisition-related expenses: — X X X Amortization of acquired intangible assets — X X X Earn-out compensation — X X X Transaction-related costs — X X X Stock-based compensation — X X X Amortization of original issue discount (“OID”) — — — X Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — — — X Unusual income tax matters — — — X

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG’s performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons:

Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, in conjunction with the delivery of service to clients under CSG’s payment services contracts, to third-party payment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided under its payment services client contracts, these transaction fees are presented gross, and not netted against revenue; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present their revenue net of transaction fees. The exclusion of these fees in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP adjusted revenue provides management and investors an additional means to use to compare CSG’s current revenue with historical and future periods, as well as with other payments companies.



Restructuring and reorganization charges are expenses that result from cost reduction initiatives and/or significant changes to CSG’s business, to include such things as involuntary employee terminations, changes in management structure, divestitures of businesses, facility consolidations and abandonments, and fundamental reorganizations impacting operational focus and direction. These charges are not considered reflective of CSG’s recurring business operating results. The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG’s current financial results with historical and future periods.



Executive transition costs include expenses incurred related to the departure of CSG’s former CEO under the terms of his separation agreement. These costs were recognized during the third and fourth quarters of 2020 (the CEO’s remaining term) and were not considered reflective of CSG’s recurring business operating results. The exclusion of these costs in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG’s current financial results with historical and future periods.



Acquisition-related expenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets, earn-out compensation, and transaction-related costs. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal, accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions, and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG’s recurring business operating results. The total amount of acquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisition activities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-out compensation. In addition, the timing of these expenses may not directly correlate with underlying performance of the CSG’s operations. Therefore, the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG’s current financial results with historical and future periods.



Stock-based compensation results from CSG’s issuance of equity awards to its employees under incentive compensation programs. The amount of this incentive compensation in any period is not generally linked to the level of performance by employees or CSG. The exclusion of these expenses in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to evaluate the non-cash expense related to compensation included in CSG’s results of operations, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash generating capabilities of CSG’s business.



The convertible notes OID is the result of allocating a portion of the principal balance of the debt at issuance to the equity component of the instrument, as required under current accounting rules. This OID is then amortized to interest expense over the life of the respective convertible debt instrument. The interest expense related to the amortization of the OID is a non-cash expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash interest costs of CSG’s convertible notes for cash flow, liquidity, and debt service purposes.



Gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt are a result of the refinancing of CSG’s credit agreement and/or repurchase of CSG’s convertible notes. These activities are not considered reflective of CSG’s recurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generally non-cash income or expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash impact of these repurchases for cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains and losses in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG’s current operating results with historical and future periods.



Unusual items within CSG’s quarterly and/or annual income tax expense can occur from such things as income tax accounting timing matters, income taxes related to unusual events, or as a result of different treatment of certain items for book accounting and income tax purposes. Consideration of such items in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG’s current financial results with historical and future periods.

CSG also reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to investors in evaluating CSG’s operating performance, debt servicing capabilities, and enterprise valuation. CSG defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency transaction adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, and unusual items, such as restructuring and reorganization charges, executive transition costs, and gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt, as discussed above. Additionally, management uses non-GAAP free cash flow, among other measures, to assess its financial performance and cash generating capabilities, and believes that it is useful to investors because it shows CSG’s cash available to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, repurchase its common stock, pay cash dividends, and fund ongoing operations. CSG defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less the purchases of software, property and equipment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue:

The reconciliations of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP revenue $ 260,487 $ 254,747 $ 990,533 $ 996,810 Less: Transaction fees (17,239 ) (17,840 ) (67,671 ) (69,114 ) Non-GAAP adjusted revenue $ 243,248 $ 236,907 $ 922,862 $ 927,696

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP operating income $ 23,675 $ 30,258 $ 105,556 $ 126,109 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1,051 1,563 5,328 4,834 Executive transition costs 11,226 - 13,012 - Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,681 3,095 11,816 12,603 Earn-out compensation - - - 1,260 Transaction-related costs (728 ) - (587 ) - Stock-based compensation (1) 5,082 6,624 19,762 20,896 Non-GAAP operating income $ 42,987 $ 41,540 $ 154,887 $ 165,702 Non-GAAP adjusted revenue $ 243,248 $ 236,907 $ 922,862 $ 927,696 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage 17.7 % 17.5 % 16.8 % 17.9 %

(1) Stock-based compensation included in the tables above and following excludes amounts that have been recorded in restructuring and reorganization charges and executive transition costs.

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliations of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amounts EPS (3) Amounts EPS (3) GAAP net income $ 13,265 $ 0.41 $ 22,581 $ 0.70 GAAP income tax provision (2) 6,423 1,633 GAAP income before income taxes 19,688 24,214 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1,051 1,563 Executive transition costs 11,226 - Acquisition-related costs: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,681 3,095 Transaction-related costs (728 ) - Stock-based compensation (1) 5,082 6,624 Amortization of OID 762 720 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 39,762 36,216 Non-GAAP income tax provision (2) (10,864 ) (4,306 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 28,898 $ 0.90 $ 31,910 $ 0.98

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amounts EPS (3) Amounts EPS (3) GAAP net income $ 58,711 $ 1.82 $ 82,770 $ 2.55 GAAP income tax provision (2) 26,645 22,953 GAAP income before income taxes 85,356 105,723 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 5,328 4,834 Executive transition costs 13,012 - Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,816 12,603 Earn-out compensation - 1,260 Transaction-related costs (587 ) - Stock-based compensation (1) 19,762 20,896 Amortization of OID 2,983 2,819 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 137,670 148,135 Non-GAAP income tax provision (2) (36,978 ) (33,404 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 100,692 $ 3.12 $ 114,731 $ 3.53

(2) For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 33% and 31%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rate was approximately 27% for both periods. The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP effective income tax rates is due primarily to the non-GAAP tax impact of the separation agreement entered into during the third quarter of 2020 with CSG’s former CEO. For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 7% and 22%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 12% and 23%, respectively. These rates reflect an approximately $4 million net income tax benefit related to Comcast’s exercise of 0.4 million vested common stock warrants in December 2019. (3) The outstanding diluted shares for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 were 32.2 million and 32.3 million, respectively, and for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 were 32.4 million and 32.5 million, respectively.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG’s calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG’s non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income $ 13,265 $ 22,581 $ 58,711 $ 82,770 GAAP income tax provision 6,423 1,633 26,645 22,953 Interest expense (4) 3,606 4,300 15,500 17,748 Amortization of OID 762 720 2,983 2,819 Interest and investment income and other, net (381 ) 1,024 1,717 (181 ) GAAP operating income 23,675 30,258 105,556 126,109 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1,051 1,563 5,328 4,834 Executive transition costs 11,226 - 13,012 - Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (5) 2,681 3,095 11,816 12,603 Earn-out compensation - - - 1,260 Transaction-related costs (728 ) - (587 ) - Stock-based compensation (1) 5,082 6,624 19,762 20,896 Amortization of other intangible assets (5) 3,400 2,897 13,216 10,641 Amortization of client contract costs (5) 4,432 4,705 17,190 20,779 Depreciation 5,910 5,503 22,926 21,422 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 56,729 $ 54,645 $ 208,219 $ 218,544 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP adjusted revenue 23 % 23 % 23 % 24 %

(4) Interest expense includes amortization of deferred financing costs as provided in Note 5 below. (5) Amortization on the statement of cash flows is made up of the following items for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 2,681 $ 3,095 $ 11,816 $ 12,603 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,400 2,897 13,216 10,641 Amortization of client contract costs 4,432 4,705 17,190 20,779 Amortization of deferred financing costs 436 424 1,725 1,677 Total amortization $ 10,949 $ 11,121 $ 43,947 $ 45,700

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG’s calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG’s non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities are provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities $ 57,335 $ 43,549 $ 173,020 $ 151,076 Purchases of software, property and equipment (5,196 ) (9,613 ) (29,397 ) (37,319 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 52,139 $ 33,936 $ 143,623 $ 113,757

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – 2021 Financial Guidance

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue:

The reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP adjusted revenue, as included in CSG’s 2021 full year financial guidance, is as follows:

2021 Guidance Range Low Range High Range GAAP revenue $ 995,000 $ 1,035,000 Less: Transaction fees (73,000 ) (81,000 ) Non-GAAP adjusted revenue $ 922,000 $ 954,000

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income, as included in CSG’s 2021 full year financial guidance, is as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

2021 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Operating Income GAAP operating income $ 121,300 $ 131,300 Restructuring and reorganization charges 300 300 Executive transition costs 100 100 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,400 8,400 Stock-based compensation 19,700 19,700 Non-GAAP operating income $ 149,800 $ 159,800 Operating Margin Percentage GAAP revenue $ 995,000 $ 1,035,000 GAAP operating margin percentage 12.2 % 12.7 % Non-GAAP adjusted revenue $ 922,000 $ 954,000 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage 16.25 % 16.75 %

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliation of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS as included in CSG’s 2021 full year financial guidance is as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

2021 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Amounts EPS (7) Amounts EPS (7) GAAP net income $ 73,700 $ 2.30 $ 81,000 $ 2.53 GAAP income tax provision (6) 27,900 30,600 GAAP income before income taxes 101,600 111,600 Restructuring and reorganization charges 300 300 Executive transition costs 100 100 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,400 8,400 Stock-based compensation 19,700 19,700 Amortization of OID 3,000 3,000 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 133,100 143,100 Non-GAAP income tax provision (6) (36,500 ) (39,200 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 96,600 $ 3.02 $ 103,900 $ 3.24

(6) For 2021, the estimated effective income tax rate for GAAP and non-GAAP purposes is expected to be approximately 27%. (7) The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 32 million.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG’s calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG’s non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for CSG’s 2021 full year financial guidance (in thousands, except percentages):

2021 Guidance Range Low Range High Range GAAP net income $ 73,700 $ 81,000 GAAP income tax provision (6) 27,900 30,600 Interest expense 17,500 17,500 Amortization of OID 3,000 3,000 Interest and investment income and other, net (800 ) (800 ) GAAP operating income 121,300 131,300 Restructuring and reorganization charges 300 300 Executive transition costs 100 100 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,400 8,400 Stock-based compensation 19,700 19,700 Amortization of other intangible assets 10,100 10,100 Amortization of client contract costs 22,200 22,200 Depreciation 29,400 29,400 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 211,500 $ 221,500 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP adjusted revenue 23 % 23 %

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG’s calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG’s non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities is provided below for the indicated period (in thousands):

2021 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Cash flows from operating activities $ 135,000 $ 155,000 Purchases of software, property and equipment (25,000 ) (35,000 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 110,000 $ 120,000

