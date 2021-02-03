Intevac Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

- Record Photonics revenues of $45.7 million, up 30% year-over-year - Record sales of system upgrades to our hard disk drive (HDD) customers - Profitable results, with GAAP EPS of $0.04 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 for the year - Significant cash flow generation, ending fiscal 2020 with $50.4 million in total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments, an increase of $7.5 million over year-end 2019

“Given the immense challenges faced in 2020, we are pleased to report profitable results and strong cash flow generation for the year,” commented Wendell Blonigan, president and chief executive officer of Intevac. “Our profitable results were driven primarily by our Photonics business, which reported strong growth and a record year as a result of significant development revenues for the IVAS program, the first all-digital solution for the ground soldier. In our Thin-film Equipment (TFE) business, we achieved strong gross margin performance, primarily as a result of record sales of HDD upgrades for both the fourth quarter and full year. While total sales declined year-over-year as a result of COVID-related impacts to our TFE growth initiatives, our combined Photonics and HDD businesses actually grew 5% for the year, exceeding our expectations entering 2020.

“As we look forward, the IVAS program continues to be the primary revenue growth opportunity for Photonics. We expect to transition from the development stage into production over the course of this year, setting the stage for significant growth potential in our Photonics business for 2022 and beyond. In TFE, we expect the investment cycle for HDD media capacity expansions to begin by mid-2021, and accelerate into next year, in support of strong demand for mass-capacity data center storage and growth in high-performance computing. Finally, we believe the multiple evaluation and demo programs in our TFE growth initiatives will contribute to our overall growth story, and continue to support the long-term revenue growth and profitability objectives for Intevac,” concluded Mr. Blonigan.

($ Millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 GAAP Results Non-GAAP Results GAAP Results Non-GAAP Results Net Revenues $ 28.6 $ 28.6 $ 35.4 $ 35.4 Operating Income $ 1.7 $ 1.7 $ 7.3 $ 7.3 Net Income $ 1.1 $ 1.1 $ 5.2 $ 5.2 Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Year Ended Year Ended January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 GAAP Results Non-GAAP Results GAAP Results Non-GAAP Results Net Revenues $ 97.8 $ 97.8 $ 108.9 $ 108.9 Operating Income $ 2.6 $ 2.7 $ 3.9 $ 3.9 Net Income $ 1.1 $ 1.2 $ 1.1 $ 1.2 Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05

Intevac’s non-GAAP adjusted results exclude the impact of the following, where applicable: (1) restructuring charges; and (2) changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities associated with business combinations. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial table included in this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Summary

Net income for the quarter was $1.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenues were $28.6 million, including $18.2 million of TFE revenues and $10.4 million of Photonics revenues. TFE revenues consisted of upgrades, spares and service. Photonics revenues included $5.3 million of research and development contracts and $5.1 million of product sales. In the fourth quarter of 2019, revenues were $35.4 million, including $24.4 million of TFE revenues which consisted of two 200 Lean HDD systems, upgrades, spares and service, and Photonics revenues of $11.1 million, which included $6.2 million of research and development contracts and $4.9 million of product sales.

TFE gross margin was 48.3%, compared to 46.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 43.5% in the third quarter of 2020. The improvement from the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to favorable product mix. Photonics gross margin was 27.7%, compared to 45.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 42.8% in the third quarter of 2020. The decline from the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower margins on research and development contracts. Consolidated gross margin was 40.8%, compared to 46.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 43.1% in the third quarter of 2020.

R&D and SG&A expenses were $10.0 million, compared to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Order backlog totaled $46.9 million on January 2, 2021, compared to $63.3 million on September 26, 2020 and $92.4 million on December 28, 2019. Backlog at January 2, 2021 and September 26, 2020 did not include any 200 Lean HDD systems. Backlog at December 28, 2019 included two 200 Lean HDD systems.

The Company ended the year with $50.4 million of total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments and $101.6 million in tangible book value.

Fiscal Year 2020 Summary

Net income was $1.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $1.2 million or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million or $0.05 per diluted share for fiscal 2019.

Revenues were $97.8 million, including $52.1 million of TFE revenues and $45.7 million of Photonics revenues, of which $22.9 million was contract R&D revenues, compared to 2019 revenues of $108.9 million, which included $73.7 million of TFE revenues and $35.2 million of Photonics revenues, of which $19.7 million was contract R&D revenues.

TFE gross margin was 43.0%, compared to 37.2% in 2019, while Photonics gross margin was 39.7%, compared to 38.3% in 2019. Consolidated gross margin was 41.4%, compared to 37.5% in 2019. Total R&D and SG&A expenses were $38.0 million, compared to $36.9 million in 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Intevac's non-GAAP results exclude the impact of the following, where applicable: restructuring charges and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities associated with business combinations. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP results to evaluate the Company’s operating and financial performance in light of business objectives and for planning purposes. These measures are not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. Intevac believes these measures enhance investors’ ability to review the Company’s business from the same perspective as the Company’s management and facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Intevac claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the terms “may,” “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” or “anticipates,” and do not reflect historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: impacts related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, customer adoption of our products, future revenue growth potential, and the future financial performance of Intevac. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. These risks include, but are not limited to: global economic impacts of COVID-19 including delays in customer evaluations, supply chain constraints and disruptions related to COVID-19, technology risk, challenges achieving customer adoption and revenue growth in Thin-film Equipment markets, and delays in Photonics programs, each of which could have a material impact on our business, our financial results, and the Company's stock price. These risks and other factors are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

INTEVAC, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended January 2, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 2021 2019 Net revenues TFE $ 18,204 $ 24,352 $ 52,128 $ 73,678 Photonics 10,372 11,092 45,696 35,207 Total net revenues 28,576 35,444 97,824 108,885 Gross profit 11,669 16,493 40,545 40,868 Gross margin TFE 48.3 % 46.9 % 43.0 % 37.2 % Photonics 27.7 % 45.7 % 39.7 % 38.3 % Consolidated 40.8 % 46.5 % 41.4 % 37.5 % Operating expenses Research and development 3,499 3,296 14,093 14,309 Selling, general and administrative 6,471 5,913 23,897 22,634 Total operating expenses 9,970 9,209 37,990 36,943 Total operating income 1,699 7,284 2,555 3,925 Operating income (loss) TFE 2,388 5,181 (1,978 ) 1,747 Photonics 584 3,321 10,064 6,434 Corporate (1,273 ) (1,218 ) (5,531 ) (4,256 ) Total operating income 1,699 7,284 2,555 3,925 Interest income and other income (expense), net — 133 212 582 Income before provision for income taxes 1,699 7,417 2,767 4,507 Provision for income taxes 586 2,215 1,711 3,359 Net income $ 1,113 $ 5,202 $ 1,056 $ 1,148 Net income per share Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 23,862 23,275 23,669 23,063 Diluted 24,456 23,677 24,151 23,340

INTEVAC, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value) January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 (Unaudited) (see Note) ASSETS Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 44,180 $ 36,487 Accounts receivable, net 28,646 28,619 Inventories 21,689 24,907 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,893 1,504 Total current assets 96,408 91,517 Long-term investments 5,388 5,537 Restricted cash 787 787 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,004 11,598 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,165 10,279 Intangible assets, net — 274 Other long-term assets 5,486 6,330 Total assets $ 127,238 $ 126,322 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current operating lease liabilities $ 2,853 $ 2,524 Accounts payable 4,259 4,199 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 7,679 6,488 Other accrued liabilities 3,598 3,593 Customer advances 33 4,007 Total current liabilities 18,422 20,811 Non-current liabilities Non-current operating lease liabilities 6,803 9,532 Other long-term liabilities 457 186 Total non-current liabilities 7,260 9,718 Stockholders’ equity Common stock ($0.001 par value) 24 23 Additional paid-in capital 193,173 188,290 Treasury stock, at cost (29,551 ) (29,158 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 640 424 Accumulated deficit (62,730 ) (63,786 ) Total stockholders’ equity 101,556 95,793 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 127,238 $ 126,322

Note: Amounts as of December 28, 2019 are derived from the December 28, 2019 audited consolidated financial statements.

INTEVAC, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Non-GAAP Income from Operations Reported operating income (GAAP basis) $ 1,699 $ 7,284 $ 2,555 $ 3,925 Restructuring charges1 — — 103 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligations2 — — — 7 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 1,699 $ 7,284 $ 2,658 $ 3,932 Non-GAAP Net Income Reported net income (GAAP basis) $ 1,113 $ 5,202 $ 1,056 $ 1,148 Restructuring charges1 — — 103 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligations2 — — — 7 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments3 — — — — Non-GAAP Net Income $ 1,113 $ 5,202 $ 1,159 $ 1,155 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share Reported net income per diluted share (GAAP basis) $ 0.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Restructuring charges1 $ — $ — $ 0.00 $ — Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligations2 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.00 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of diluted shares 24,456 23,677 24,151 23,340

1 Results for the year ended January 2, 2021 include severance and other employee-related costs related to a restructuring program. 2 Results for the year ended December 28, 2019 include changes in fair value of contingent consideration obligations associated with the Solar Implant Technology (SIT) acquisition in 2010. 3 The amount represents the estimated income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying an applicable estimated jurisdictional tax rate to each specific non-GAAP item.

