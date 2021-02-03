 

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 18, 2021

03.02.2021, 22:05   

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing and research and advisory services, announced today it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 18th, 2021, after the close of market.

The Company will host a webcast and a conference call that day to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Hessam Nadji, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve DeGennaro, Chief Financial Officer.

WEBCAST INFORMATION

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Marcus & Millichap's website at www.MarcusMillichap.com and will be archived upon completion of the call. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

CONFERENCE CALL

For those unable to access the webcast, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 1-877-407-9208 ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

REPLAY INFORMATION

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 18, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 4, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering passcode 13713798.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 2,021 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 9,726 transactions in 2019, with a sales volume of approximately $50 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.



Wertpapier


