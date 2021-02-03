 

Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Head of Consumer Banking Brendan Coughlin will participate at the Credit Suisse Annual Financial Services Forum to be held virtually on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:50 am ET.

The live webcast will be available at https://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $183.3 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Citizens Financial Group Announces Extension of Early Participation Date and Early Results of its Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes
27.01.21
Citizens Announces Consumer Financing Partnership With BJ’s Wholesale Club
26.01.21
10th Annual Citizens M&A Outlook Finds Business Owners, Private Equity Firms Expect Wave of Deals in Second Half
20.01.21
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $456 million and EPS of $0.99
12.01.21
Citizens Financial Group Announces Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes Open to Certain Investors
11.01.21
Citizens Deepens Point-of-Sale Financing Offering with Launch of Citizens Pay