 

MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

GAAP basis:

  • Net revenue was $194.7 million, up 24% sequentially, and up 178% year-on-year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 42.7%, compared to 42.3% in the prior quarter, and 52.3% in the year-ago quarter.
  • GAAP operating expenses were $106.7 million in the fourth quarter 2020, or 55% of net revenue, compared to $100.8 million in the prior quarter, or 64% of net revenue, and $44.6 million in the year-ago quarter, or 64% of net revenue.
  • GAAP loss from operations was 12% of revenue, compared to loss from operations of 22% in the prior quarter, and loss from operations of 11% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $74.3 million, compared to net cash flow used in operating activities of $16.6 million in the prior quarter, and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $28.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.33, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.50 in the prior quarter, and diluted loss per share of $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP basis:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 57.8%. This compares to 58.0% in the prior quarter, and 64.6% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $75.8 million, or 39% of revenue, compared to $61.1 million or 39% of revenue in the prior quarter, and $30.0 million or 43% of revenue in the year-ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was 19% of revenue, compared to 19% in the prior quarter, and 22% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.39, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Announced three new high-current DC/DC Power modules that simplify FPGA, DSP, and SoC power management designs in infrastructure applications.
  • Announced that MaxLinear’s wireless transceiver chipsets are used in Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI) Remote Radio Unites (RRUs) targeting specific greenfield Open Ran deployments for 4G and 5G applications.
  • Announced that MaxLinear’s new WAV664 Wi-Fi SoC was selected by Wi-Fi Alliance as an official Wi-Fi 6E test bed device.

Management Commentary

“In the fourth quarter, we posted record revenue, up 24% sequentially, due to stronger-than-expected demand for broadband access and connectivity products. The fourth quarter represented the first full of quarter of ownership of the Intel and NanoSemi assets, with which we are making tremendous progress on the respective integration efforts. Despite intensifying supply chain challenges, our cash flow from operations approximated $74.3 million with non-GAAP gross margin of 57.8% in the quarter. We are making tremendous progress with integration efforts of our recent acquisitions. With this backdrop, along with contributions from our expected revenues from our PAM4 DSP product for the 400G optical data center market and 5G wireless backhaul, we are very confident in the Company’s outlook entering 2021,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

First Quarter 2021 Business Outlook

The company expects revenue in the first quarter 2021 to be approximately $200 million to $210 million. The Company also estimates the following:

  • GAAP gross margin of approximately 51.5% to 53.5%;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 57.5% to 59.5%;
  • GAAP operating expenses of approximately $103 million to $107 million;
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $72 million to $76 million;
  • GAAP interest and other expense of approximately $4.3 million to $4.5 million; and
  • Non-GAAP interest and other expense of approximately $4.0 million to $4.2 million.

Webcast and Conference Call

MaxLinear will host its fourth quarter financial results conference call today, February 3, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). To access this call, dial US toll free: 1-877-407-3109 / International: 1-201-493-6798. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the MaxLinear website at https://investors.maxlinear.com, and will be archived and available after the call at https://investors.maxlinear.com until February 17, 2021. A replay of the conference call will also be available until February 17, 2021 by dialing US toll free: 1-877-660-6853 / International: 1-201-612-7415 and Conference ID#: 13715073.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our future financial performance (including specifically our current guidance for first quarter 2021 revenue, gross margins, and operating expenses) and statements concerning expectations of potential developments in our target markets, including management’s views with respect to the prospects for and trends in our broadband, connectivity and 5G wireless and fiber-optic high-speed interconnect infrastructure markets. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions and our expectations with respect to the impact of our acquisitions of the Home Gateway Platform Division of Intel Corporation, which we refer to as the Wi-Fi and Broadband assets business and NanoSemi, Inc. With respect to our acquisitions of the Wi-Fi and Broadband assets business and NanoSemi, we face particular risks associated with our ability to successfully complete the integration of the acquired businesses and maintain relationships with employees, customers, and vendors. The Wi-Fi and Broadband assets business and NanoSemi have operations that differ from those of MaxLinear, and we may be unable to realize anticipated strategic, financial, and operating synergies. In addition, we have incurred incremental acquisition-related indebtedness, which enhances specific risks relating to our ability to service interest and principal payments on our combined indebtedness and limitations on our operating flexibility based on financial and operating covenants in the applicable term loan agreements, including (without limitation) debt covenant restrictions that may limit our ability to obtain additional financing, issue guarantees, create liens, make certain restricted payments or repay certain obligations or to pursue future acquisitions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business and future operating results include, without limitation, the on-going impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether and the extent to which we will continue to benefit from work-from-home and similar initiatives as the situation progresses and the adverse impact of the pandemic on our operations around the world; risks associated with our ability to realize improved profitability from our Wi-Fi and Broadband assets business; intense competition in our industry; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; potential uncertainties arising from continued consolidation among cable television and satellite operators in our target markets and continued consolidation among competitors within the semiconductor industry generally; our ability to develop and introduce new and enhanced products on a timely basis and achieve market acceptance of those products, particularly as we seek to expand outside of our historic markets; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; risks relating to intellectual property protection and the prevalence of intellectual property litigation in our industry; our reliance on a limited number of third party manufacturers; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply, which may be adversely affected by the pandemic; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop, including in particular markets we have entered more recently such as broadband and Wi-Fi and 5G wireless and fiber-optic data center high-speed interconnect infrastructure markets but also existing markets which we previously referred to as connected home; and uncertainties concerning the outcome of global trade negotiations, export control limitations, and heightened geopolitical risks generally.

Due to additional work and procedures arising from the significance of our recent acquisitions, the annual audit of our consolidated financial statements by our independent registered public accounting firm is not yet complete, and final adjustments may arise between now and the time our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 are filed with our Annual Report on Form 10-K. For additional information, you should carefully review our audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 once they become available in the Form 10-K.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in MaxLinear’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we expect to file soon. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of February 3, 2021, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, income from operations as percentage of revenue, and diluted earnings per share. These supplemental measures exclude the effects of (i) stock-based compensation expense; (ii) accruals related to our performance based bonus plan for 2020, which we currently intend to settle in shares of our common stock; (iii) accruals related to our performance based bonus plan for 2019, which we settled in shares of common stock in 2020; (iv) amortization of inventory fair value adjustments; (v) amortization of purchased intangible assets; (vi) depreciation of fixed asset fair value adjustments; (vii) acquisition and integration costs related to our acquisitions; (viii) professional fees and settlement costs related to IP and commercial litigation matters; (ix) severance and other restructuring charges; (x) impairment losses on intangible assets; (xi) other non-recurring interest and other income (expenses), net attributable to acquisitions and (xii) non-cash income tax benefits and expenses. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with and do not serve as an alternative for GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our GAAP results of operations. These non-GAAP measures should only be viewed in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures can provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other one-time expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results. Among other uses, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation will be determined in part using these non-GAAP measures because we believe non-GAAP measures better reflect our core operating performance.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity incentive awards granted to our employees, directors, and consultants. Our equity incentive plans are important components of our employee incentive compensation arrangements and are reflected as expenses in our GAAP results. Stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be a significant recurring expense for MaxLinear. While we include the dilutive impact of equity awards in weighted average shares outstanding, the expense associated with stock-based awards reflects a non-cash charge that we exclude from non-GAAP net income.

Bonuses under our executive and non-executive bonus programs have been excluded from our non-GAAP net income for all periods reported. Bonus payments for the 2019 performance periods were settled through the issuance of shares of common stock under our equity incentive plans in March 2020. We currently expect that bonus awards under our fiscal 2020 program will be settled in common stock in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Expenses incurred in relation to acquisitions include amortization of inventory fair value adjustments, amortization of purchased intangible assets, depreciation of fixed asset fair value adjustments, acquisition and integration costs primarily consisting of professional and consulting fees, amortization of discount on deferred purchase price payments to interest expense, and non-recurring gain on reversal of liability for an assumed indemnification obligation in 2019.

Impairment losses relate to certain intangible assets.

Restructuring charges incurred are related to our restructuring plans which eliminate redundancies and primarily include severance and restructuring costs related to impairment of leased right-of-use assets or from exiting certain facilities.

Expenses incurred in relation to our intellectual property and commercial litigation include professional fees incurred.

Income tax benefits and expense adjustments are those that do not affect cash income taxes payable.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the historic periods disclosed in this press release appear below. Because of the inherent uncertainty associated with our ability to project future charges, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects as well as potential impairments, we have not provided a reconciliation for non-GAAP guidance provided for the first quarter 2021.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Net revenue

$

194,716

 

 

$

156,633

 

 

$

70,018

 

Cost of net revenue

111,629

 

 

90,427

 

 

33,394

 

Gross profit

83,087

 

 

66,206

 

 

36,624

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

70,504

 

 

55,816

 

 

23,467

 

Selling, general and administrative

36,238

 

 

41,685

 

 

20,924

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

3,280

 

 

159

 

Total operating expenses

106,742

 

 

100,781

 

 

44,550

 

Loss from operations

(23,655

)

 

(34,575

)

 

(7,926

)

Interest income

126

 

 

27

 

 

222

 

Interest expense

(4,724

)

 

(3,569

)

 

(2,587

)

Other income (expense), net

(550

)

 

(719

)

 

(498

)

Total interest and other income (expense), net

(5,148

)

 

(4,261

)

 

(2,863

)

Loss before income taxes

(28,803

)

 

(38,836

)

 

(10,789

)

Income tax benefit

(4,131

)

 

(2,191

)

 

(2,685

)

Net loss

$

(24,672

)

 

$

(36,645

)

 

$

(8,104

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.50

)

 

$

(0.11

)

Diluted

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.50

)

 

$

(0.11

)

Shares used to compute net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

74,335

 

 

73,402

 

 

71,746

 

Diluted

74,335

 

 

73,402

 

 

71,746

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Year Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Net revenue

$

478,596

 

 

 

$

317,180

 

 

Cost of net revenue

265,798

 

 

 

149,495

 

 

Gross profit

212,798

 

 

 

167,685

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development

179,993

 

 

 

98,344

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

130,025

 

 

 

88,762

 

 

Impairment losses

86

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

3,833

 

 

 

2,636

 

 

Total operating expenses

313,937

 

 

 

189,742

 

 

Loss from operations

(101,139

)

 

 

(22,057

)

 

Interest income

409

 

 

 

775

 

 

Interest expense

(12,952

)

 

 

(11,133

)

 

Other income (expense), net

(1,170

)

 

 

(69

)

 

Total interest and other income (expense), net

(13,713

)

 

 

(10,427

)

 

Loss before income taxes

(114,852

)

 

 

(32,484

)

 

Income tax benefit

(16,259

)

 

 

(12,586

)

 

Net loss

$

(98,593

)

 

 

$

(19,898

)

 

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

(1.35

)

 

 

$

(0.28

)

 

Diluted

$

(1.35

)

 

 

$

(0.28

)

 

Shares used to compute net loss per share:

 

 

 

Basic

73,133

 

 

 

71,005

 

 

Diluted

73,133

 

 

 

71,005

 

 

 

 

 

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(24,672

)

 

 

$

(36,645

)

 

 

$

(8,104

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation

22,694

 

 

 

20,554

 

 

 

16,473

 

 

Amortization of inventory fair value adjustments

18,500

 

 

 

14,445

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases

815

 

 

 

579

 

 

 

404

 

 

Stock-based compensation

14,540

 

 

 

14,145

 

 

 

7,747

 

 

Deferred income taxes

(13,235

)

 

 

3,834

 

 

 

(3,238

)

 

Impairment of leasehold improvements

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of leased right-of-use assets

 

 

 

1,464

 

 

 

7,058

 

 

Gain on extinguishment of lease liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,557

)

 

Loss on foreign currency and other

914

 

 

 

601

 

 

 

430

 

 

Excess tax benefits on stock based awards

(147

)

 

 

(152

)

 

 

(192

)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

37,736

 

 

 

(63,569

)

 

 

5,930

 

 

Inventory

(11,657

)

 

 

(17,349

)

 

 

6,224

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(4,597

)

 

 

(35,131

)

 

 

2,889

 

 

Leased right-of-use assets

36

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

109

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(10,099

)

 

 

61,958

 

 

 

2,692

 

 

Accrued compensation

9,485

 

 

 

15,364

 

 

 

607

 

 

Accrued price protection liability

29,280

 

 

 

12,108

 

 

 

(1,097

)

 

Lease liabilities

(2,111

)

 

 

(1,566

)

 

 

(1,655

)

 

Other long-term liabilities

6,787

 

 

 

(7,459

)

 

 

(613

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

74,269

 

 

 

(16,584

)

 

 

28,107

 

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(2,355

)

 

 

(5,196

)

 

 

(2,989

)

 

Purchases of intangible assets

(2,411

)

 

 

(375

)

 

 

 

 

Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

(160,000

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,766

)

 

 

(165,571

)

 

 

(2,989

)

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of debt

 

 

 

175,000

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of debt issuance cost

 

 

 

(2,696

)

 

 

 

 

Repayment of debt

(17,188

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

2,798

 

 

 

628

 

 

 

2,382

 

 

Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units

(643

)

 

 

(1,393

)

 

 

(820

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(15,033

)

 

 

171,539

 

 

 

1,562

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,178

)

 

 

(71

)

 

 

(87

)

 

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

53,292

 

 

 

(10,687

)

 

 

26,593

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

96,742

 

 

 

107,429

 

 

 

66,524

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

150,034

 

 

 

$

96,742

 

 

 

$

93,117

 

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

Year ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(98,593

)

 

 

$

(19,898

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation

76,513

 

 

 

66,401

 

 

Impairment losses

86

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of inventory fair value adjustments

32,945

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases

2,201

 

 

 

1,577

 

 

Stock-based compensation

47,597

 

 

 

32,060

 

 

Deferred income taxes

(18,488

)

 

 

(15,693

)

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

 

46

 

 

Impairment of leasehold improvements

319

 

 

 

1,442

 

 

Impairment of leased right-of-use assets

1,508

 

 

 

9,240

 

 

Gain on extinguishment of lease liabilities

 

 

 

(10,437

)

 

Loss on foreign currency

1,289

 

 

 

760

 

 

Excess tax benefits on stock-based awards

(677

)

 

 

(4,064

)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(16,856

)

 

 

9,090

 

 

Inventory

(31,837

)

 

 

10,195

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(38,954

)

 

 

3,805

 

 

Leased right-of-use assets

441

 

 

 

3,044

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

57,094

 

 

 

1,261

 

 

Accrued compensation

32,606

 

 

 

2,021

 

 

Accrued price protection liability

34,719

 

 

 

(3,966

)

 

Lease liabilities

(6,386

)

 

 

(8,142

)

 

Other long-term liabilities

(1,934

)

 

 

(394

)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

73,593

 

 

 

78,348

 

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(12,487

)

 

 

(6,887

)

 

Purchases of intangible assets

(2,799

)

 

 

(86

)

 

Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(160,000

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(175,286

)

 

 

(6,973

)

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of debt

175,000

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of debt issuance cost

(2,696

)

 

 

 

 

Repayment of debt

(17,188

)

 

 

(50,000

)

 

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

8,068

 

 

 

8,603

 

 

Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units

(3,535

)

 

 

(11,986

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

159,649

 

 

 

(53,383

)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,039

)

 

 

934

 

 

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

56,917

 

 

 

18,926

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

93,117

 

 

 

74,191

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

150,034

 

 

 

$

93,117

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

148,901

 

 

$

96,570

 

 

$

92,708

 

Short-term restricted cash

115

 

 

111

 

 

349

 

Accounts receivable, net

67,442

 

 

105,355

 

 

50,411

 

Inventory

97,839

 

 

104,471

 

 

31,510

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

47,421

 

 

43,546

 

 

6,792

 

Total current assets

361,718

 

 

350,053

 

 

181,770

 

Long-term restricted cash

1,018

 

 

61

 

 

60

 

Property and equipment, net

39,470

 

 

37,258

 

 

16,613

 

Leased right-of-use assets

21,886

 

 

11,876

 

 

10,978

 

Intangible assets, net

207,266

 

 

232,148

 

 

187,971

 

Goodwill

302,828

 

 

302,576

 

 

238,330

 

Deferred tax assets

86,065

 

 

72,537

 

 

67,284

 

Other long-term assets

2,191

 

 

1,270

 

 

2,785

 

Total assets

$

1,022,442

 

 

$

1,007,779

 

 

$

705,791

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

$

233,661

 

 

$

211,374

 

 

$

66,562

 

Long-term lease liabilities

20,862

 

 

9,406

 

 

9,335

 

Long-term debt

363,592

 

 

372,457

 

 

206,909

 

Other long-term liabilities

13,210

 

 

17,734

 

 

8,065

 

Stockholders’ equity

391,117

 

 

396,808

 

 

414,920

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,022,442

 

 

$

1,007,779

 

 

$

705,791

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit

$

83,087

 

 

 

$

66,206

 

 

 

$

36,624

 

 

Stock-based compensation

160

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

149

 

 

Performance based equity

124

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

(21

)

 

Amortization of inventory fair value adjustments

18,500

 

 

 

14,445

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

10,667

 

 

 

9,901

 

 

 

8,513

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

112,538

 

 

 

90,875

 

 

 

45,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP R&D expenses

70,504

 

 

 

55,816

 

 

 

23,467

 

 

Stock-based compensation

(7,410

)

 

 

(6,056

)

 

 

(3,955

)

 

Performance based equity

(6,124

)

 

 

(6,190

)

 

 

(421

)

 

Non-GAAP R&D expenses

56,970

 

 

 

43,570

 

 

 

19,091

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP SG&A expenses

36,238

 

 

 

41,685

 

 

 

20,924

 

 

Stock-based compensation

(6,970

)

 

 

(7,349

)

 

 

(3,643

)

 

Performance based equity

(2,991

)

 

 

(2,991

)

 

 

(604

)

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

(6,200

)

 

 

(6,057

)

 

 

(5,723

)

 

Acquisition and integration costs

(1,200

)

 

 

(7,762

)

 

 

 

 

IP litigation costs, net

(32

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

3

 

 

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses

18,845

 

 

 

17,491

 

 

 

10,957

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP restructuring expenses

 

 

 

3,280

 

 

 

159

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

(3,280

)

 

 

(159

)

 

Non-GAAP restructuring expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

(23,655

)

 

 

(34,575

)

 

 

(7,926

)

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

60,378

 

 

 

64,389

 

 

 

23,143

 

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

36,723

 

 

 

29,814

 

 

 

15,217

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

(5,148

)

 

 

(4,261

)

 

 

(2,863

)

 

Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net

384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

(4,764

)

 

 

(4,261

)

 

 

(2,863

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss before income taxes

(28,803

)

 

 

(38,836

)

 

 

(10,789

)

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

60,762

 

 

 

64,389

 

 

 

23,143

 

 

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

31,959

 

 

 

25,553

 

 

 

12,354

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax benefit

(4,131

)

 

 

(2,191

)

 

 

(2,685

)

 

Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses

6,048

 

 

 

3,724

 

 

 

3,303

 

 

Non-GAAP income tax provision

1,917

 

 

 

1,533

 

 

 

618

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

(24,672

)

 

 

(36,645

)

 

 

(8,104

)

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes

60,762

 

 

 

64,389

 

 

 

23,143

 

 

Less: total tax adjustments

6,048

 

 

 

3,724

 

 

 

3,303

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

30,042

 

 

 

$

24,020

 

 

 

$

11,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share

74,335

 

 

 

73,402

 

 

 

71,746

 

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

77,926

 

 

 

75,324

 

 

 

72,707

 

 

Non-GAAP basic net income per share

$

0.40

 

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

0.39

 

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Year Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit

$

212,798

 

 

 

$

167,685

 

 

Stock-based compensation

577

 

 

 

577

 

 

Performance based equity

482

 

 

 

52

 

 

Amortization of inventory fair value adjustments

32,945

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

37,730

 

 

 

33,892

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

284,532

 

 

 

202,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP R&D expenses

179,993

 

 

 

98,344

 

 

Stock-based compensation

(22,252

)

 

 

(16,545

)

 

Performance based equity

(16,118

)

 

 

(1,391

)

 

Depreciation of fixed asset fair value adjustments

 

 

 

(6

)

 

Non-GAAP R&D expenses

141,623

 

 

 

80,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP SG&A expenses

130,025

 

 

 

88,762

 

 

Stock-based compensation

(24,172

)

 

 

(14,938

)

 

Performance based equity

(8,262

)

 

 

(1,822

)

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

(23,529

)

 

 

(23,035

)

 

Acquisition and integration costs

(14,322

)

 

 

 

 

IP litigation costs, net

(181

)

 

 

(81

)

 

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses

59,559

 

 

 

48,886

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP impairment losses

86

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment losses

(86

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP restructuring expenses

3,833

 

 

 

2,636

 

 

Restructuring charges

(3,833

)

 

 

(2,636

)

 

Non-GAAP restructuring expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

(101,139

)

 

 

(22,057

)

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

184,489

 

 

 

94,975

 

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

83,350

 

 

 

72,918

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

(13,713

)

 

 

(10,427

)

 

Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net

384

 

 

 

(1,006

)

 

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

(13,329

)

 

 

(11,433

)

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss before income taxes

(114,852

)

 

 

(32,484

)

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

184,873

 

 

 

93,969

 

 

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

70,021

 

 

 

61,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax benefit

(16,259

)

 

 

(12,586

)

 

Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses

20,460

 

 

 

16,296

 

 

Non-GAAP income tax provision

4,201

 

 

 

3,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

(98,593

)

 

 

(19,898

)

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes

184,873

 

 

 

93,969

 

 

Less: total tax adjustments

20,460

 

 

 

16,296

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

65,820

 

 

 

$

57,775

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share

73,133

 

 

 

71,005

 

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

74,928

 

 

 

72,381

 

 

Non-GAAP basic net income per share

$

0.90

 

 

 

$

0.81

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

0.88

 

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit

42.7

%

 

42.3

%

 

52.3

%

Stock-based compensation

0.1

%

 

0.1

%

 

0.2

%

Performance based equity

0.1

%

 

0.1

%

 

%

Amortization of inventory fair value adjustments

9.5

%

 

9.2

%

 

%

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

5.5

%

 

6.3

%

 

12.2

%

Non-GAAP gross profit

57.8

%

 

58.0

%

 

64.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP R&D expenses

36.2

%

 

35.6

%

 

33.5

%

Stock-based compensation

(3.8

)%

 

(3.9

)%

 

(5.7

)%

Performance based equity

(3.1

)%

 

(4.0

)%

 

(0.6

)%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses

29.3

%

 

27.8

%

 

27.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP SG&A expenses

18.6

%

 

26.6

%

 

29.9

%

Stock-based compensation

(3.6

)%

 

(4.7

)%

 

(5.2

)%

Performance based equity

(1.5

)%

 

(1.9

)%

 

(0.9

)%

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

(3.2

)%

 

(3.9

)%

 

(8.2

)%

Acquisition and integration costs

(0.6

)%

 

(5.0

)%

 

%

IP litigation costs, net

%

 

%

 

%

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses

9.7

%

 

11.2

%

 

15.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP restructuring expenses

%

 

2.1

%

 

0.2

%

Restructuring charges

%

 

(2.1

)%

 

(0.2

)%

Non-GAAP restructuring expenses

%

 

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

(12.2

)%

 

(22.1

)%

 

(11.3

)%

Total non-GAAP adjustments

31.0

%

 

41.1

%

 

33.1

%

Non-GAAP income from operations

18.9

%

 

19.0

%

 

21.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

(2.6

)%

 

(2.7

)%

 

(4.1

)%

Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net

0.2

%

 

%

 

%

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

(2.4

)%

 

(2.7

)%

 

(4.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss before income taxes

(14.8

)%

 

(24.8

)%

 

(15.4

)%

Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes

31.2

%

 

41.1

%

 

33.1

%

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

16.4

%

 

16.3

%

 

17.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax benefit

(2.1

)%

 

(1.4

)%

 

(3.8

)%

Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses

3.1

%

 

2.4

%

 

4.7

%

Non-GAAP income tax provision

1.0

%

 

1.0

%

 

0.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

(12.7

)%

 

(23.4

)%

 

(11.6

)%

Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes

31.2

%

 

41.1

%

 

33.1

%

Less: total tax adjustments

3.1

%

 

2.4

%

 

4.7

%

Non-GAAP net income

15.4

%

 

15.3

%

 

16.8

%

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

Year Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit

44.5

%

 

52.9

%

Stock-based compensation

0.1

%

 

0.2

%

Performance based equity

0.1

%

 

0.0

%

Amortization of inventory fair value adjustments

6.9

%

 

0.0

%

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

7.9

%

 

10.7

%

Non-GAAP gross profit

59.5

%

 

63.8

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP R&D expenses

37.6

%

 

31.0

%

Stock-based compensation

(4.7

)%

 

(5.2

)%

Performance based equity

(3.4

)%

 

(0.4

)%

Depreciation of fixed asset fair value adjustments

%

 

%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses

29.6

%

 

25.4

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP SG&A expenses

27.2

%

 

28.0

%

Stock-based compensation

(5.1

)%

 

(4.7

)%

Performance based equity

(1.7

)%

 

(0.6

)%

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

(4.9

)%

 

(7.3

)%

Acquisition and integration costs

(3.0

)%

 

%

IP litigation costs, net

(0.0

)%

 

%

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses

12.4

%

 

15.4

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP impairment losses

0.02

%

 

%

Impairment losses

(0.02

)%

 

%

Non-GAAP impairment losses

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP restructuring expenses

0.8

%

 

0.8

%

Restructuring charges

(0.8

)%

 

(0.8

)%

Non-GAAP restructuring expenses

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

(21.1

)%

 

(7.0

)%

Total non-GAAP adjustments

38.6

%

 

29.9

%

Non-GAAP income from operations

17.4

%

 

23.0

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

(2.9

)%

 

(3.3

)%

Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net

0.1

%

 

(0.3

)%

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

(2.8

)%

 

(3.6

)%

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss before income taxes

(24.0

)%

 

(10.2

)%

Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes

38.6

%

 

29.6

%

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

14.6

%

 

19.4

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax benefit

(3.4

)%

 

(4.0

)%

Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses

4.3

%

 

5.1

%

Non-GAAP income tax provision

0.9

%

 

1.2

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

(20.6

)%

 

(6.3

)%

Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes

38.6

%

 

29.6

%

Less: total tax adjustments

4.3

%

 

5.1

%

Non-GAAP net income

13.8

%

 

18.2

%

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights GAAP basis: Net …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
MaxLinear Joins the O-RAN ALLIANCE
15.01.21
MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
11.01.21
MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences
08.01.21
MaxLinear’s New WAV664 Wi-Fi SoC Selected for Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi 6E Certification Test Bed

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.05.20
2
Wireless infrastructure from MaxLinear