 

Allison Transmission Awarded $3.6 Million Engineering Contract to Maintain Superior Performance of the Abrams Powertrain

The U.S. Army selected Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and military vehicles, to undertake an engineering program that builds upon previous analysis and evaluates the X1100-3B1 transmission and final drive changes necessary to expand the Abrams’ performance edge in speed, cruising range and durability.

The Abrams tank, introduced in the early 1980s, has been the subject of continuous capability improvements throughout its service life. This effort represents a deliberate plan by U.S. Army program managers and engineers to maintain the superior performance necessary to succeed in combat.

“Our support for the Army’s armored formations spans over five decades,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs at Allison Transmission. “This contract demonstrates that Allison’s long-term strategic relationship with the Army is built on trust, partnership and a mutual commitment to the Abrams fleet. Enhancements and upgrades to this battle-tested design will support the Army’s needs for decades to come.”

Allison’s commitment to product improvements, coupled with technical expertise and a skilled workforce, provides the military with powertrain solutions that assure mission success. Allison engineers work side-by-side with the Army’s Program Office to provide the technological edge, sustained performance and reliability to defeat the most advanced adversaries.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.



