Duck Creek Technologies to Participate at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Jackowski, and Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Chippari, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference.



The Duck Creek presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Duck Creek investor relations website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.