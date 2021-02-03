 

Inari Medical to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, announced today that its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

  • The 2021 SVB Leerink Partners Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://www.inarimedical.com/.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

Investor Contact:
Westwicke Partners
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inari Medical to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Novo Receives Final Regulatory Approvals and Provides an Operational Update From Beatons Creek
Alto Ingredients Awarded Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Certification
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Inari Medical Announces Presentation of Positive Chronic Clot Subanalysis Results from Real World CLOUT Registry at LINC 2021
13.01.21
Inari Medical Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue
08.01.21
Inari Medical’s FlowTriever System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Treatment of Right Atrial Clot in Transit
05.01.21
Inari Medical Appoints Venkat Tummala as VP of Medical Affairs and Justin Crockett as VP of Inari Solutions Group

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
3
Inari Medical